‘A Wooden Throne’: What Does Helaena’s Prophecy On Aegon Indicate About His Future? Find Out

Spoilers ahead for House of The Dragon season 2 finale!

The season finale didn’t have major showdowns or battles but it added intriguing twists to some crucial characters. The entire season hinted at Daemon’s intrusive intentions to win the throne for himself, which was proven wrong when he bent his knee to his “true queen” Rhaenyra! His decision was influenced by a vision that shockingly featured Helaena Targaryen.

Since the HOTD source material Fire & Blood doesn’t provide much information on the sister/queen of Aegon II, the show creators took some liberty with her character by giving her the prophetic Targaryen vision, making her a crucial player in the game!

The innocent, reserved and lightheaded Helaena showed her fearsome side when she confronted Aemond for burning Aegon and predicted that he’d be dead in a battle at the God’s Eye.

She tells him, “Aegon will be king again. He’s yet to see victory. He sits on a wooden throne. And you… you’ll be dead.” This foresight aligns with the story created by George R.R Martin in Fire & Blood. As seen in the last episode of season 2, Aegon leaves Kings Landing, eventually saving himself from being captivated and killed by Rhaenyra.

Although Aegon attacks King’s Landing and manages to take back the throne, in a one-on-one battle with Baela Targaryen on Moondancer, he jumps off of Sunfyre and breaks both his legs. Subsequently, Aegon is unable to walk and is carried on a wooden litter and later rules from a carved, cushioned wooden seat placed at the bottom of the iron throne steps, which is what Helaena refers to as a “wooden throne!”

In the books, Helaena was never mentioned as a Targaryen prophet, she was instead traumatized after her son’s murder, ascended into madness which led to her tragic suicide. Now that the show has taken such a huge creative liberty, will her fate be different from the source material? We’ll have to wait for next season to find out!

Phia Saban who plays Helaena admitted that she has no clue what her character’s future holds in the next season. “I think that moment in episode 8 is an example of how clear and how powerful she can be, but I don't think that's the beginning of now she can just communicate like that,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

Saban admitted that she’d not be surprised if Helaena went back to her shell and never spoke as she did in the final episode. “So who knows, but it would be really cool if I got to spend more time in that vision dream world. I would love that,” she added and quipped that Halaena should hang out with Daemon more!

House of The Dragon season 2 is now streaming on Jio Cinema.