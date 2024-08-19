‘Aaaand That’s A Wrap’: Rian Johnson Posts About Knives Out’s Third Installment As They Finish Filming The Movie

Rian Johnson is set to bring forth one of the most highly anticipated movies, the third installment of Knives Out titled, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Story. The filming for the same is wrapped and he celebrated it by posting on his social media.

The director took to his X and Instagram to post on August 18 and wrote, “Aaaand that’s a wrap on Wake Up Dead Man. Went so fast! Best crew, incredible cast, this was a really special shoot and I cannot wait to put it together.”

He featured a photo in his post in which we see a sight that read, “Please be mindful of graves.” This can potentially be an easter egg about the plot of the film. Many fans will surely be wondering about this sign.

Back in June, when they embarked on their filming journey, Johnson had posted about it on his X handle. He wrote “Aaaaand we’re off! Today is day 1 of shooting on the next Benoit Blanc mystery Wake Up Dead Man – see you on the other side.”

As per usual, the film will have Daniel Craig in the lead role as Benoit Blanc. Apart from his, the latest installment will star Josh Brolin, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott and Daryl McCormack, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, Mila Kunis and Thomas Jaden Church. The expected release of the film is believed to be in 2025.

To refresh the memory, the first installment starred Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Christopher Plummer, Michael Shanon, Jaime Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford, and Jaeden Martell.

Advertisement

The second installment titled Glass Onion featured Janelle Monae, Edwards Nortan, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr, Kate Hudson, Madelyn Clune, and Jessica Henwick. The film also featured cameos with Ethan Hawke, Hugh Grant, Stephen Sondheim, Natasga Lynnoe, Serena Williams, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and many more.

The talks about the upcoming film will continue to be the topic of conversation among the fans as the cast of the the film is very talented, just like the previous films of the franchise. It will be interesting to see how the movie turns out as the last two films have already set the bar very high.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Revealed He Was Not ‘Mentally Strong Enough’ To Join Social Media