Throwback: When Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Revealed He Was Not ‘Mentally Strong Enough’ To Join Social Media

While the only medium for mega superstars to connect with their fans is social media, several big names prefer to stay away from the world of social media. One such name is the veteran Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe who isn't present on any social media platform till today.

Radcliffe opened up to the First We Feasts' Hot Ones as reported by USA TODAY back in 2020 on why he chose to stay away from the world of social media.

"I would love to say there's some sort of intellectual, well-thought-out reason for this, because I considered getting a Twitter, and I 100 per cent know that if I did, you all would be waking up to stories of like, 'Dan Radcliffe gets into fight with random person on Twitter,'" he added.

The actor then added another important point and said that he does not think he is mentally strong enough to be on social media. He said that when he was younger, he used to "look up comments about himself on the internet and read. Which he agreed then was a very bad thing to do."

Furthermore, In 2019, the Harry Potter actor, who rose to fame with his iconic character from the series as a pre-teen, revealed that he used alcohol to cope with the challenges that came with achieving stardom at a young age.

"The quickest way of forgetting about the fact that you were being watched was to get very drunk," he said during an interview with Off Camera with Sam Jones back in 2020.

Advertisement

But he also admitted that once one gets very drunk as a star, they are also aware that people are watching them, so then they end up drinking more, which becomes a vicious loop.

Although the star does have several fan pages on Instagram, with one having about 3.2 million followers, there are barely any details about his life there.

Radcliffe added that there's "no blueprint for starting young and working stuff out," He showcased his concerns for stars like Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith amongst several others who face the pressure of growing up in the public eye.

The actor grew up in London as an only child and quickly developed an interest in show business. Rising to fame at just age 12 and has charmed us on-screen ever since with all his performances on screen.

The passion for acting appeared to run in the family as both Radcliffe's parents Alan and Marcia have acted as children. They have been quite supportive of Daniel in terms of his career.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Daniel, who’s been in a long-term relationship with actress Erin Darke since 2012 and recently also became a father in 2024.

ALSO READ: Who Are Daniel Radcliffe’s Parents? All We Know About Harry Potter Star’s Family