Ritesh Agarwal, renowned as one of the most humble Sharks on Shark Tank India 3, is an avid social media user. The entrepreneur frequently shares his insights through posts, offering guidance and advice to young entrepreneurs.

The founder and Group CEO of OYO recently shared an important message on how to boost self-confidence, especially for young entrepreneurs.

The Shark Tank India judge took to his Instagram handle and posted an insightful video emphasizing the importance of self-confidence in entrepreneurship.

Accompanying the post with a caption, he wrote, “Many young founders I meet think that entrepreneurship is like an episode of Silicon Valley or Pitchers. It's a fun, exciting roller coaster ride.”

Ritesh emphasized the importance of self-confidence, warning against over-confidence while stressing the necessity of believing in oneself. He highlighted the role of determination and hard work in achieving success.

In the video, he said, “ab mere andar humesha se bachpan se ye raha hai ki mai optimistic raha hu or mujhe apne par bahut bharosa hai, kayi baar zyada bharosa bhi parr mujhe lagta hai ki vo bahut zaruri hai. Ab vo over-confidence nahi hona chahiye but self confidence hona chahiye.”

“(Now, within me, since childhood, it has always been that I remain optimistic and have a lot of faith in myself. Many times, I feel that it is very important. Now, there shouldn't be over-confidence, but there should be self-confidence.)”

Speaking about his own experience and learnings, he shared, “Apne aap par bharosa, toh mujhe humesha se bharosa tha ki mai mehnat toh bahut karunga or mehnat karunga toh zindagi mein kuch na kuch toh kar lunga. (If I trust myself, then I always have confidence that I will work hard, and if I work hard, then I will achieve something in life.)”

As soon as Ritesh Agarwal uploaded the video, fans filled the comment section expressing their admiration for him. A fan wrote, “Strike the right balance and you're good to go.” Another fan commented, “May your self-assurance fuel your passions, but may your humility guide your success. For it's in the balance of confidence and humility that true innovation and impact are born.”

More about Ritesh Agarwal

Ritesh Agarwal comes from South Odisha and is the founder and CEO of India’s largest hotel network, OYO. He was initially preparing for engineering but gave up on those plans to pursue his passion for travel and eventually established the hospitality chain, OYO Rooms.

