The Bhootnii Final Advance Booking: Sanjay Dutt's horror-comedy sells 3500 tickets in top national chains, heavily relies on walk-ins

The Bhootnii, starring Sanjay Dutt in the lead role, along with Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Mouni Roy, Aasif Khan, and others, is hitting the cinemas this weekend. The movie is expected to have a low opening as the advance booking for the upcoming release didn't hit the mark. However, a lot will depend on its word-of-mouth and spot bookings.

Advertisement

The Bhootnii sells 3500 tickets in top national chains; eyes a dull start

Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, The Bhootnii has sold over 3500 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox, and Cinepolis- for the opening day. The horror-comedy will have a low opening of around Rs 75 lakh on its debut day.

However, the movie might see some surge in collections if the content clicks with the audience. Moreover, it will have a Holiday release in some states, which might help it in posting a decent total on Day 1.

Produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, The Bhootnii will clash with Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raid 2. The Rajkumar Gupta-directed thriller drama has recorded phenomenal pre-sales. Though Raid 2 will dominate the box office, the horror-comedy still has some potential to grow over the weekend and put up a respectable total by the end of its theatrical run.

The Bhootnii in cinemas

Advertisement

For the unversed, The Bhootnii was initially titled The Virgin Tree. It is now set to hit the big screens on May 1st (Thursday). It will have a 4-day long weekend at the box office. It will be interesting to see how the movie fares against Raid 2.

You can grab your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Retro Final Advance Booking Tamil Nadu: Suriya, Pooja Hegde starrer clocks BANGER pre-sales of Rs 7.75 crore for opening day