Abigail Breslin Speaks Out On Retaliation After Reporting Co-Star’s Misconduct: 'To Them, We’re Still Just Noisy Women'

Actress Abigail Breslin recently opened up about facing backlash for speaking out against a male co-star’s alleged unprofessional behavior on set.

In a heartfelt letter shared on Instagram and Tumblr, the Little Miss Sunshine star discussed the challenges women face when addressing sexism and injustice in Hollywood. Breslin recalled being dismissed as hysterical and accused of targeting men, even after taking appropriate measures to report the incident.

“I had the silly and naive impression they would believe me,” Breslin wrote. “I was publicly shamed and defamed in the process. A reputation I had cultivated for over two decades had now been tainted.”

The letter comes amid growing conversations about women’s experiences in the industry, spurred by recent events like Blake Lively’s legal complaint against Justin Baldoni and Kate Beckinsale’s revelations about misogyny in Hollywood.

Breslin described the aftermath of reporting her co-star’s behavior as deeply distressing. She said she confidentially approached her union with her concerns but was later met with retaliation.

According to Breslin, her previous experiences with domestic abuse were weaponized against her, with claims that her fears were figments of her imagination.

In her letter, Breslin mentioned a lawsuit filed against her by the producers of the film Classified, co-starring Aaron Eckhart, in November 2023.

Though she did not name the project or her co-star, the producers alleged her accusations of aggressive, demeaning, and unprofessional behavior endangered the film’s release. The lawsuit, which referred to her claims as hysterical and imaginary, was later withdrawn.

She said that when the smoke in the sky clears and the ashes and debris are cleared away from the sidewalk, they will still see us as just noisy women behind closed doors.

Breslin stated the double standards that women suffer, saying that if we don't speak up, we are weak and contributing to the situation. If we do, we are overly dramatic, bossy, and divas.

In her statement, Breslin urged society to reconsider the burden placed on women to prove their experiences while men are presumed innocent. She criticized social media for celebrating the downfall of women who speak out while quickly defending accused men.

