Hailey Bieber Sneakily Claps Back At TikTok Buzz About Marital Dispute with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has reacted to recent online rumors questioning her marriage with Justin Bieber. On December 30, the model, 28, took to social media to indirectly address the TikTok theories suggesting there was a rift in their marriage.

She shared a funny viral TikTok video in which a creator humorously addresses online negativity. Hailey captioned the post, seeming to address the speculation, with an emoji that softened the tone.

In the clip, the content creator says, "You’re not well, and it’s okay," twice. Hailey reposted the viral TikTok clip on Instagram Stories, captioning, "Me to all of you on the internet."

The rumors started spreading when TikTok user Sloan Hooks analyzed social media posts from both Hailey and Justin. He said, "I just received a tip about Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey, and it doesn’t look like things are going too well."

His analysis determined that the two had hidden messages within these posts regarding their relationship. For instance, Justin posted an Instagram Story featuring a song titled B.E.D. by Jacquees that is often considered to be synonymous with being casual in a relationship. Meanwhile, Hailey followed up with a similar post referencing SZA's lyrics that hinted at frustration.

Another speculation started when Hailey published holiday photos in Anguilla with friends Lori Harvey and Justine Skye. Now a lot of rumors spread whether the Bieber family indeed celebrated the holiday together or separately.

Hooks said, "So I guess maybe Justin and Hailey aren’t spending the holidays together." Moreover, Hooks also speculated that Justin left a subtle comment in a recent video that mentioned "suffering as co-parents."

This is not the first time rumors about this couple's relationship have surfaced, as their bond has been scrutinized since they tied the knot in 2018. As per People, they had similarly dismissed earlier stories, labeling them as ungrounded noise, instead remaining focused on their marriage. Hailey Bieber's latest post on Instagram reinforces that she remains unfazed by the continuous murmurs and is even ready to joke about them.

