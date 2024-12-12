Kate Beckinsale’s Plastic Surgery: The Actor Refutes Claims

The entertainment industry’s obsession with perfection often pushes celebrities to try out extensive methods to look flawless. Kate Beckinsale’s plastic surgery has been a topic of discussion for the majority of her career. Even when she refuted those claims many times, it didn't affect her trolls, who constantly harassed her. How does Kate Beckinsale deal with such bullying? What are the cosmetic procedures she is accused of getting? Before we dig into all the details, let’s take a look at her career trajectory.

Who Is Kate Beckinsale?

Kathrin Romany Beckinsale, popularly known as Kate Beckinsale, is an English actress. She was born on July 26, 1973 in London. She made her debut in the 1992 play Hay Fever. Appearing in British costume dramas like Pearl Harbour, Prince of Jutland, The Golden Bowl, etc. acquainted her with fame. The action horror film series Underworld was a turning point in Beckinsale’s career. She starred in many iconic films, such as Van Helsing, Total Recall, Jolt, etc. The talented actress is the winner of many prestigious awards, including two National Film Awards.

Beckinsale was born to actors Richard Beckinsale and Judy Loe. The sudden demise of her father when she was little, left a scar on her mental state. She wasn’t happy with how she looked and developed anorexia when she was a teenager. Years later she took admission in the prestigious Oxford University and was involved with the Oxford University Dramatic Society. But she left university midway to focus on her budding acting career. Beckinsale married American film director Len Wiseman in 2004. The two parted ways after 15 years of marriage. Kate Beckinsale has a number of pets, including a dog and two cats, and shares photos of her furbabies on Instagram.

Advertisement

Has Kate Beckinsale Had Cosmetic Surgery?

Throughout the span of her career, Kate Beckinsale has been accused numerous times of getting plastic surgery done on her face. She had previously revealed that she hadn’t done any cosmetic surgery. She has stayed bereft of using botox, filler, or any kind of injectables, due to the Mast Cell Syndrome, where her immune cells release chemical substances in excess.

The trolling reached a point where she had no choice but to address those claims. The actress not only dismissed speculations around her plastic surgery, but she called out her haters, calling those rumors “tiresome and subtly vicious way to bully a person”.

However, the actress has revealed that she is serious about skincare. She opts for PRP facials, which stimulate collagen production by using plasma rich in growth factors. The aim is to reduce the visibility of wrinkles, and stretch marks. She also does microcurrent treatment, which tightens her skin by increasing oxygen production.

Advertisement

Read More: Blake Lively’s Plastic Surgery Mystery Unraveled

Has Kate Beckinsale Addressed Plastic Surgery Rumors?

Ever since Beckinsale turned 30, rumors started to spread that she has been going under the knife to preserve her youth. This time, the actress’s latest months-long admission to the hospital for reasons unknown, fueled those age-old rumors once again. But Beckinsale is clearly tired of the public gossiping about her cosmetic procedures and spreading baseless rumors. In a video posted on Instagram in May 2024 that displayed photos of Beckinsale almost 20 years apart, the now 51-year-old clapped back at haters. The post has since been deleted.

Kate also revealed that the “insidious bullying”, mostly by women, has taken a toll on her mental health. She strictly denied getting any work done and clarified that the altercation in her appearance was due to aging, which is inevitable. According to her, she even had a plastic surgeon back her up, but sadly, the speculations never stopped.

Advertisement

The Whiteout actress cleared that the stark difference in her appearance could be a result of how she styled herself when she was younger. Back when she resided in the UK, her complexion was a lot paler, and had a fuller face than most women in their 20s. She plucked her eyebrows in a different way. Now, due to age, she has lost quite a lot of weight. The post garnered attention from her fans and peers, including Paris Hilton, who showed her unwavering support.

Read More: Diana Jenkins’ Plastic Surgery Stories: Enhanced Or Real Beauty?

Kate Beckinsale over the Years

2003

(Image Source: Getty Images)

2004

(Image Source: Getty Images)

2010

(Image Source: Getty Images)

2023

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Celebrities, mostly female celebrities, fall victim to baseless rumors spread by the public and critics, who have no regard for the celebrity’s privacy. Kate Beckinsale’s plastic surgery rumors are proof that no matter how transparent a celebrity is regarding getting work done, the public is still going to make assumptions as much as they please. Kate Beckinsale also addressed this matter and revealed that she was upset about being accused of “being obsessed" with maintaining a youthful appearance when she is “surviving loss”. She has decided to turn a deaf ear to the trolls and continue living her best life with her pets.