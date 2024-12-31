Kate Beckinsale Opens Up About Mistreatment On Movie Sets, Inspired By Blake Lively’s Lawsuit

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual abuse.

Kate Beckinsale recently opened up about the mistreatment she had to experience back in the day while filming many movies. Her words came forth following the recently filed lawsuit by Blake Lively, whom the Underworld actress even applauded in her clip.

Taking to Instagram, the Van Helsing actress recalled the horrifying time she had to work with an unidentified co-star who was constantly drunk.

Opening up about the period, Kate Beckinsale mentioned she had raised her voice on set, stating, “I'm finding it very difficult—my co-star is drunk every day and he’s obviously going through something and I have full sympathy for that, but I'm also waiting, as is the whole crew, six hours a day, for him to learn his lines. And it means I'm not getting to see my daughter in the evenings, ever, for the whole movie.”

However, her calls were ignored and instead, she was referred to as “that c**t” over a walkie-talkie and even in person, as stated by the Serendipity actress.

She then recalled a "strict diet-and-exercise program" that led to her not having two periods.

Having felt unsafe during fight sequences in two different movies, the actress claimed that she had to get MRIs to prove that she was actually injured.

However, this even got worse as Kate Beckinsale mentioned that she was then gaslit, making her feel that she was the problem, and was even left out of cast dinners, only because she spoke about her issues.

Another disturbing incident she recalled in her video was that a publicist whom the Jolt actress had hired forced her to do a photoshoot just a day after she had a miscarriage.

When she tried to talk out of the situation, stating that she was “bleeding out a miscarriage," the publicist stated, "You'll have to or you'll be sued."

Applauding Blake Lively as she is standing up for herself, Beckinsale also mentioned, "Everyone in EVERY industry should be taken seriously and not punished when something egregious happens to them at work," in her caption.

Lively filed a lawsuit on December 20, 2024, against her It Ends with Us co-star, Justin Bladoni, accusing him of sexual harassment on set.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

