Aishwarya Sakhuja Nag, popularly recognized for her stint in Saas Bina Sasural has earned a significant reputation in the television industry. Through her impactful performances in several shows, she has left an everlasting impression on her fans. Also, the actress has been a part of many reality shows in the past. Just a few hours back, Aishwarya shared a string of group pictures from her recent fun trip to Gulmarg.

Aishwarya Sakhuja drops delightful pictures with her group

Trideviyaan actress Aishwarya Sakhuja keeps her fans updated about her life through her social media. Earlier today, she shared a series of group pictures of her delightful moments from a fun-filled trip to Gulmarg. In those clicks, the actress was seen posing with her co-star from Yeh Hai Chahatein, Sehban Azim, and her girls' gang, Kishwer Merchantt, Pooja Gor, Abigail Pande, and many others.

Along with the pictures, in her caption, the actress described the efforts behind getting a perfect group picture clicked, as she penned, "No amount of takes are enough to get a perfect group picture, but we still managed to click one towards the end of this crazy photo sesh."

Also, she attached the popular song Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari from the movie Chennai Express in the background, thus describing the vibe it holds.

Fans reactions

As soon as the pictures surfaced on Instagram, fans flooded the comment section and poured in love for the group.

One of the users wrote, “Everyone looking so pretty together.” Another user wrote, “Arey happy faces.” In the next comment, one user expressed his fandom for Sehban, as he wrote.“You are always my favourite Mr Handsome aap bhot jyda special ho meri life me (you are very special to me).”

More about Aishwarya Sakhuja

Aishwarya Sakhuja is a significant face in the television industry. As the actress has showcased her talent in many daily soaps including, Main Naa Bhoolungi, Trideviyaan, Rishta.com, and Yeh Hai Chahatein. She is popularly known for her stint in Saas Bina Sasural. Also, she has been a part of Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

On the personal front, Aishwarya has recently revealed how her family has extended their support to her throughout her diabetic journey.

