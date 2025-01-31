Abigail Spencer Shares Insights on Meghan Markle’s Netflix Series: ‘It's Really From Her Heart’

Abigail Spencer recently expressed how excited she is to see the reaction of the audience when they have a look at the new Meghan Markle in Netflix’s series, With Love, Meghan.

Making a recent appearance at the American Heart Association Red Dress Collection Concert, the actress, 43, spoke to PEOPLE. Talking about her friendship with the Duchess of Sussex, Spencer also spilled the tea about what she feels about the new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

“What I'm so excited about is that people will really get an authentic look at the woman that I love and know,” Abigail Spencer stated to the outlet.

The actress from This Is Where I Leave You then went on to add that people who would watch the series will surely learn a lot, also mentioning that even she learned a lot from Meghan Markle.

“I learned a lot from her, and she actually gets to teach me something on the show. I'm just so grateful,” The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia star stated.

Talking further with the outlet, Abigail Spencer then went on to state that Meghan Markle does everything from her heart in the upcoming Netflix series.

For those who do not know, the series in discussion here also has appearances from Roy Choi, MindyKaling, Tatcha founder Vicky Tsai, as well as Chef Alice, amongst the many other celebrity visits.

As per the official press release of With Love, Meghan, the series happens to be an inspiring series that also reimagines the lifestyle genre while blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends.

The series was originally slated to be released on January 15, 2025; however, due to the recent and harrowing times faced by the residents of Los Angeles, the Duchess of Sussex went on to postpone its release date.

With Love, Meghan will be released on March 4, 2025.