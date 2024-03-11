Academy Awards 2024: A Look At The Diversity At This Year's Ceremony, 9 Years After 'Oscars So White'

It's been a solid nine years since the emergence of the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite. The hashtag first gained traction during the 2015 Academy Awards. April Reign, an activist and writer, initiated it by rightfully highlighting the absence of any actors of color in the nominations, let alone winning any awards. The following year witnessed a similar scenario, leading stars like Jada Pinkett and Spike Lee to boycott the ceremony. So, what made the Oscars of 2024 stand out? Let's uncover the details.

Did Oscars 2024 bring diversity?

ALSO READ: Academy Awards 2024: All The Movies Christopher Nolan Has Been Nominated For At The Oscars

The Academy Awards committee finally took the #OscarsSoWhite movement seriously after nearly ten years. It was a long process for them to overturn this perception. Recently, the academy made efforts to be more inclusive and diversify its membership, particularly by inviting more individuals from communities of color. In 2020, they successfully surpassed their expected membership count, doubling the number of female members and tripling the number of members from diverse backgrounds. In 2024, they implemented changes that prioritize diversity. Now, every category, film, and nomination must meet predetermined standards of diversity and inclusion. The aim is to ensure that no community or race is underrepresented. Although progress has been slow, there have been notable nominations and victories that reflect these changes.

Advertisement

Instances when diversity was seen at the Oscars?

Diversity has played a crucial role in the Oscars at various points in time. For instance, when Spike Lee won the Best Adapted Screenplay Award in 2019, it was a significant moment. In 2020, Bong Jon-ho's win for Best Director for Parasite and his Korean speech about subtitles left a lasting impression. Angela Bassett's Best Supporting Actress nomination for Wakanda Forever in 2023 was another milestone. Additionally, Chinese actors Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan also secured Oscars for Everything, Everywhere All At Once. The Oscars have become more inclusive thanks to many historical moments since the emergence of the hashtag. Let's eagerly anticipate what the Academy Awards has in store next, and keep an eye on Pinkvilla for updates.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Oppenheimer Wins Best Picture, Cillian Murphy & Emma Stone Clinch Best Actor & Actress