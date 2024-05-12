What Happened Between Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo & Joshua Bassette; EXPLAINED

The year 2021, brought some major gossip to the table after Olivia Rodrigo released her song, drivers license. The song became an instant hit but apart from all this, the song received significant attention from fans. Netizens believed that Rodrigo’s song hinted at the rumored love triangle between her, Joshua Bassette, and Sabrina Carpenter.

What was Olivia Rodrigo’s song drivers license about?

Olivia Rodrigo was allegedly dating her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series castmate, Joshua Bassette but their relationship sadly met its end. In 2020, Joshua released the song, Anyone Else, where he talked about “hopelessly falling in love with a close friend … who was in a relationship with someone else,” as retrieved via Broadway World .

Just a month after the release of Anyone Else, Rodrigo shared a TikTok video listening to the song All I Want, and captioned the video as “And that’s on failed relationships.” The dating rumors of Joshua Bassette and Sabrina Carpenter came into the picture on Halloween 2020, when the duo shared multiple TikTok videos of celebrating the day, as they dressed up as Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

After all this, Rodrigo decided to release her song drivers license. Many believe that Rodrigo talked about Bassette and Carpenter in her song, fueling the speculations around the love triangle.

Rodrigo sings in the song, “And you’re probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She’s so much older than me.”

However, an important thing to note here is that in the previous version of the song teased on her Instagram, the song’s lyrics didn’t mention any blonde girl whereas it talked about a brunette girl. Further, Carpenter is older than Rodrigo, so fans were pretty convinced that the change in the lyrics was made to refer to Carpenter.

Just a week after the release of drivers license, Joshua Bassette released his own single, Lie Lie Lie, which fans rumored was an answer to Rodrigo’s song. However, these rumors were easily shut off by Joshua. However, the heat around the topic rose once again when Sabrina Carpenter decided to release her single, Skin, exactly two weeks after the release of drivers license.

In the song, Carpenter talks about an individual with whom she wished she could be friends but at present, she is only content with sharing her side of the story. “Maybe ‘blonde’ was the only rhyme,” these lyrics of the song forced fans to believe that it was a direct response to Rodrigo. “You can try / To get under my, under my, under my skin / While hе’s on mine,” Carpenter sings.

Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter dismissed any rumors of diss tracks

In March 2021, Oliva Rodrigo, during her conversation with Radio.com , clarified the meaning behind her song, drivers license, making it clear that it can’t possibly be about Sabrina as the two have never met each other properly.

She shared, “I think we’ve met once or twice in passing, but I’ve never had a conversation with her, so I don’t think I could write a song that was meaningful or emotional about somebody that I don’t know.”

Carpenter, on the other hand, dropped a now-deleted Instagram post, as retrieved via J-14 , where she made it transparent that her song, Skin, is not a diss track as she explained the meaning behind her song.

She wrote, “I wasn’t bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it. I was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons. So, I was inspired to do what I usually do to cope, write something that I wish I could have told myself in the past … The song isn’t calling out one single person. Some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I’ve had this past year.”

During all this, Joshua Bassette refrained from addressing any rumors of a love triangle whereas he definitely appreciated Rodrigo’s drivers license. Further, he released his song, Crisis / Secret / Set Me Free, and admitted later in his interview with GQ , that the song presents his side of the story.

He stated, “I have a right to stand up for myself. People don’t realize how long ago that was. It’s not as recent as it seems. I’m a completely different person now. … I’m not here to expose people. It was eating me alive, and I couldn’t keep it in anymore.”

Joshua excitedly decided to come back on the sets of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series once again. The drama was further distinguished after Olivia and Sabrina’s Met Gala 2022 interaction went viral on the internet. At present, Carpenter is dating Barry Keoghan, while Olivia found his new soulmate in Louis Partridge.

