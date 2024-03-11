Academy Awards 2024: All The Movies Christopher Nolan Has Been Nominated For At The Oscars

Critics and moviegoers have praised Christopher Nolan 's cerebral and technically stunning films for many years. But until now, the creative director had strangely escaped receiving the coveted Best Director award from the Academy Awards. In addition to dominating the 96th Academy Awards with an incredible 7 nominations, Nolan's most recent epic Oppenheimer also at last took home the coveted Best Director Oscar.

Nolan's Decade-Long Snub

Even though Nolan directed films like Memento, The Dark Knight, Interstellar, and Inception, which were all considered revolutionary, he had never won the Best Director Oscar. Actually, his only nomination for a competitive Academy Award came for Memento's Best Original Screenplay in 2001.

At the time, Nolan modestly said, "It's a great honour to be nominated, but if I don't win I'll just keep going."

Over the years, his films have received numerous technical awards as well; in 2018, Dunkirk received eight nominations. But up until Oppenheimer, the intellectual auteur appeared to be forever out of reach of the coveted top directorial award.

ALSO READ: Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer gets India streaming dates; Deets inside

A Staggering Creative Feat

Based on the life of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the so-called "father of the atomic bomb," Nolan's latest film is an epic marvel of storytelling and technical mastery. From its striking black-and-white cinematography to realistic recreations of the first nuclear weapon test, Oppenheimer was an immediate critical and commercial juggernaut upon release in July 2023.

Advertisement

As Oscar prognosticators dissected the year's contenders, one thing became clear - Oppenheimer was a shoo-in across multiple categories, Nolan's direction chief among them.

"Christopher Nolan has established himself as one of the most influential and iconic filmmakers of our time," raved The National News. "Oppenheimer may just be his magnum opus."

ALSO READ: Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer gets India streaming dates; Deets inside

The Long-Overdue Coronation

On March 10, 2024, the 96th Academy Awards kicked up, and everyone was watching the controversial but beloved Nolan to see if he would finally cement his spot as one of the greatest directors of all time. Oppenheimer won numerous Oscars that evening, including those for Best Sound, Best Cinematography, and Best Film Editing.

Then, Nolan's name was called for Best Director, which was the moment that would define his career. The 53-year-old approached the stage to give a moving address while clearly distraught.

He declared, beaming with happiness, "This one's for the mavericks, the risk-takers, the obsessives...For those who defy convention and push the boundaries of our art…Never give up on your singular vision, because one day...one day the world will awaken to it."

ALSO READ: Academy Awards 2024: Internet Hails 'Huge Moment' After Christopher Nolan and Steven Spielberg Share Hug Onstage At Oscars

It is now possible to finally go past the categorical rejection of Christopher Nolan's cinematic genius, especially with that much-deserved Oscar in hand and an epic like Oppenheimer to solidify his legacy. The Academy has declared that he was well worth the delay.

ALSO READ: Academy Awards 2024: Christopher Nolan Meets School Friend At Oscars Press Room, Says 'Not What I Was Expecting To Talk About'