Academy Awards 2024: Here's What Billie Eilish Thinks Of Ryan Gosling's Famous 1992 Dance Video

Ryan Gosling lit the Oscars stage with his performance of I'm Just Ken, but behind the scenes Billie Eilish and FINNEAS saw him shimmy his way to a dance competition win in 1992.

Ryan Gosling took the Oscars Stage by storm with his I'm Just Ken performance, clad in all pink, but this isn't the first time the actor put on his dancing shoes. By now we are all pretty familiar with Ryan Gosling's childhood lore, about how he used to compete in dance competitions with his crew back in the day. Well Billie Eilish and FINNEAS were shown the video of a tween Ryan shimming it out on stage. Here's how they reacted. 

Billie Eilish And FINNEAS React to Ryan Gosling's 1992 Dancing Video


Access Hollywood in a chat with Oscar-nominated (now winners) Billie Eilish And FINNEAS were shown Gosling's charming moves on stage all the way back in 1992. The singer-songwriter duo was left feeling optimistic about the Barbie actor's upcoming performance. FINNEAS said, "I forgot about this video. Seeing this makes me super optimistic." Billie seconded that thought saying, "he's gonna kill it." And Kill it he did. Gosling went from the crowd to the stage and back into the crowd with the ease of a man feeling his Kenergy tonight.

Billie Eilish And FINNEAS' Big Win

FINNEAS and Billie Eilish (Getty Images)

The musical duo had their moment at this year's Oscars as well, not only did they perform, What Was I Made For on stage for the last time this award season, but also they took the golden trophy home for Best Original Song. With these wins, they've become the youngest double winners of Academy Awards in history.

Academy Awards 2024: Oppenheimer Wins Big At The Oscars, Bags Best Picture

