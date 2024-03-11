Academy Awards 2024: Billie Eilish And Finneas O'Connell Win The Oscar For Best Original Song For What Was I Made For? From Barbie

What were the siblings made for? Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, the brother-sister duo, were made for winning the 2024 Oscar for Best Original Song.

This win for Eilish and O’Connell becomes even more significant as they became the youngest people so far to have two career Oscars at 22 and 26 respectively. Their first Oscar win was for No Time to Die in 2021.

They beat a very old record, set by Louise Rainer, who won her second Oscar at 28 in 1938.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell score an Oscar win for Barbie

Upon receiving the nomination for What Was I Made For, their collaborative effort for Barbie, in January, Eilish and Finneas said, “As lifelong fans of the film, music in film, and the Academy Awards, this means everything to us.”

Back then, they had thanked “the incomparable Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach for their genius vision and execution,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt “for weaving our song into the fabric and heart of this film,” and Magot Robbie “for her incredible foresight as a producer and brilliant performance that resonated with us so profoundly.”

Today, while accepting the Oscar for the song, the sibling duo echoed the same sentiments.

What Was I Made For — A song destined to dominate

In the months leading up to the Academy Awards, What Was I Made For raked in numerous trophies, including a Golden Globe and two Grammys.

Upon its release, the song debuted at No. 34 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, eventually peaking at No.14.

In Barbie, the billion-dollar film by Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig, the song plays a significant role, popping up every time the protagonists of the film are facing an existential crisis.

The other nominees in the Original Song category at the Oscars this year were Barbie’s I’m Just Ken, Flamin’ Hot’s The Fire Inside, American Symphony’s It Never Went Away, and Killers of the Flower Moon’s Wahzhazhe.