Academy Awards 2024: Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Pregnancy, Shows Off Baby Bump At Oscars Red Carpet

Vanessa Hudgens attended the Oscars 2024 red carpet in Los Angeles, showing off her baby bump and confirming her pregnancy with her husband, Cole Tucker. She wore a long-sleeved black dress and accessorized with diamonds, including a necklace, rings, and earrings. Hudgens co-hosted the pre-show with Julianne Hough.

Vanessa Hudgens flaunts baby bump at the Oscars

Vanessa Hudgens announced her pregnancy on the Oscars red carpet, posing for photos and gently caressing her belly. She married Major League Baseball outfielder Cole Tucker in December in Tulum, Mexico. The couple is now expecting their first child together.

Tucker and Hudgens were first rumoured to be together after the latter posted a picture of herself on Instagram, captioning it “Date night”. Later that night, she was photographed holding hands with Tucker.

Hudgens revealed that she and Tucker first connected after she joined a Zoom meditation group that she was invited to participate in by her friend. “We started talking and it’s wild that we found each other over Zoom,” Hudgens said while appearing on a May 2021 episode of the “Drew Barrymore Show.” She added that she “fully just slid into his DMs.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in April 2021, Hudgens said of Tucker, "He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

Tucker first publicly spoke about his romance during an MLB spring training interview in 2021. "I got a girlfriend and she's cool. She's awesome, I love her. But I don't want it to be, 'Oh, Cole's dating Vanessa … ' " he said. "I don't want it to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife down, or Ke'Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down. She's great. She'll be around. You will see her, but you saw the headline, it is what it is."

Exploring Vanessa Hudgens' career

In 2018, Vanessa Hudgens starred in Dog Days, a romantic comedy film, and collaborated with electronic dance music duo Phantoms on the single "Lay With Me". She also starred in the Netflix film The Princess Switch, portrayed a European duchess and a Chicago pastry chef, and co-starred with Jennifer Lopez in Second Act.

Hudgens returned for the 15th season of So You Think You Can Dance and played Vanessa Morales in a production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's original musical In the Heights. In 2019, she starred in Rent: Live, Rent: Live, and co-starred with Mads Mikkelsen in the Netflix film adaptation of Polar: Came From the Cold. She also starred in and served as a producer on The Knight Before Christmas.

In 2021, she voiced the lead character, Sunny Starscout, in the animated Netflix film My Little Pony: A New Generation. In November 2021, Hudgens appeared in Netflix's biographical film adaption of the musical Tick, Tick... Boom!, as playwright Jonathan Larson's friend Karessa Johnson, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Hudgens lent her voice to songs on the film's soundtrack. Later that month, she appeared in the third installment of Netflix's The Princess Switch film series, The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, directed by Mike Rohl. Hudgens reprised her three roles from the second installment, and also served as a producer.

In 2022, Hudgens starred alongside Alexandra Shipp, Kiersey Clemons, and Ezra Miller in the Paramount Pictures' action thriller film, Asking for It. The film released in theaters, digitally, and on Blu-ray on March 4. Later that month, she co-hosted the 94th Academy Awards' red carpet pre-show with Terrence J, Sofia Carson, and Brandon Maxwell. In May 2022, Hudgens co-hosted the Met Gala red carpet livestream for Vogue with actress and television personality La La Anthony, and the magazine's editor-at-large Hamish Bowles.

In June 2022, she co-hosted the 30th MTV Movie & TV Awards with Tayshia Adams, with Hudgens hosting the first half of the ceremony for film and scripted television. Hudgens voiced the character of Willow in the Netflix 3D anime-style series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, which served as a prequel to the 2021 zombie heist film Army of the Dead.

Hudgens starred in Hamish Linklater and Lily Rabe's film Downtown Owl, alongside Rabe, Ed Harris, Finn Wittrock, Jack Dylan Grazer, and August Blanco Rosenstein. It is an adaption of Chuck Klosterman's 2008 novel of the same name, and is being produced by Sony Pictures' production label Stage 6 Films.

