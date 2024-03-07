Timotheé Chalamet To Vanessa Hudgens; 7 Celebrities Who Are Huge WWE Fans

WWE has a massive fan following not only among the common man but even celebs from different walks of life are also avid followers of WWE. WWE COO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque even once said that several Hollywood actors have expressed their desire to perform inside the squared ring because they are huge fans of WWE.

However, Triple H said that the moment they take their first “bump” on the mat, they go back to their decision to watch wrestling rather than actually doing it. Here, we won’t be revealing the names of those Hollywood superstars, but we will tell you about celebs who are genuine fans of WWE.

7 celebrities who are big fans of WWE:

1. Timothee Chalamet: The French-American actor once said that he has been a huge WWE fan, and it was really a dream come true for him when he worked with Dave Bautista, a former WWE wrestler in a movie. He said it was astonishing for him to work with a guy, whom he has seen every Friday Night on WWE in his childhood.

2. Vanessa Hudgens: The High School Musical actress doesn’t shy from showing her love for pro wrestling, be it WWE or AEW. Hudgens has also attended several WWE events in the past, including in 2015, when she was part of the WWE Superstars for Hope event in Berkeley Hills.

Advertisement

In March last year, Hudgens even posted a photo of her golden WWE Championship replica belt. She had shared the photo on X, with the caption, "Vanessa Hudgens has the WWE GoldenTitle on a thirsty Thursday? This could be the start of something new.”

3. Gillian Jacobs: The actor who shot to fame after playing the lead roles in NBC Community and Netflix’s Love also is a huge WWE fan. Jacobs has spoken about it, and even shared that she even goes to attend WWE events with her friends and “loves every minute of it”. Jacobs is also known to be a big fan of Kevin Owens, whom she has been following since Owens was part of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

ALSO READ: Randy Orton Set To Make History By Breaking THIS Major Record at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

4. Matthew McConaughey: The acclaimed actor is known to be a huge wrestling fan, and in one of his recent interviews, ‘The Bump with WWE’, McConaughey spoke about his love for pro wrestling. He had said that he was a great fan of Hacksaw Jim Duggan, and even revealed that he had a wrestling fan at his home, and would perform moves in that ring with his songs.

5. Adam Sandler: The renowned producer is another big WWE fan, and it was his love for WWE that he got WWE wrestlers doing cameos in his movies. The Great Khali, Bill Goldberg, Bigshow, and Kevin Nash are some of the WWE superstars who have been part of Sandler’s movies. Sandler was also seen in attendance at WrestleMania 21, along with his friend, and co-star, Rob Schneider.

6. LeBron James: The basketball superstar is no doubt, one of the biggest and craziest WWE fans amongst all the celebrities. LeBron James has been following WWE, in the last two decades, and in 2004, he was even seen attending a Live Monday Night RAW episode. He has also met several superstars like Ric Flair, Undertaker, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

7. Method Man: Method Man is a longtime wrestling fan since childhood. He has also mentioned wrestlers in some of his songs and has attended multiple wrestling shows.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Milestone: LA Lakers Star Becomes the First Player to Score 40000 Points in NBA