Why Did Vanessa Hudgens Say Her Split From Austin Butler Push The Actress Towards Cole Tucker?

Vanessa Hudgens opened up about her life after splitting up from Austin Butler, whom she dated for nine years, from 2011 to 2020. Hudgens shared that her breakup with Butler pushed her close to her husband, Cole Tucker.

In an episode of the She Pivots podcast, the High School Musical star shared that her character is built from her breakups and that she “reassessed everything,” but she is in a happy space because she found the right man. Hudgens and Cole dated for a year, and they tied the knot in December 2023.

The Princess Switch actress revealed the details after Butler addressed her as a “friend” in a conversation. The actor’s comment did not go down well with the fans.

Austin Butler’s Conversation At The Round Table Conference

During his conversation at the Hollywood Reporter’s Round Table conference, Butler discussed his role as Elvis. The actor said, “The month before I heard that Baz [Luhrmann] was making the movie, I was going to look at Christmas lights with a friend, and there was an Elvis Christmas song on the radio, and I was singing along, and my friend looked over at me and said, ‘You’ve got to play Elvis.’ I said, ‘Oh, that’s such a long shot.’”

He further added, “A couple of weeks later, I was playing the piano, “I never really sang for any of my friends or anything. That same friend was there, and I was playing the piano. She said, ‘I’m serious. You gotta figure out how you can get the rights to a script.’ Then my agent called and said, ‘So Baz Luhrmann is making an Elvis film.’”

Though the Dune actor did not name the friend, the fans immediately connected the dots, as Hudgens had told a similar story during a different event. In response to the backlash faced by the actor, Butler said, “Oh, yeah, I learned a lesson with that one. I felt that I was respecting her privacy in a way and not wanting to bring up a ton of things that would cause her to have to talk.”

“I have so much love and care for her. It was in no way trying to erase anything,” he added.

Vanessa Hudgens On The Sets Of Bad Boys Season 4

On the work front, Vanessa Hudgens was spotted on the sets of Bad Boys along with her co-star, Will Smith. The actress joined the cast in 2023 and will be seen portraying Kelly’s role in the new season. Additionally, Hudgens shared a photo of herself on the sets with her name on the vanity on Instagram. The Spring Breakers actress will be reprising her role as Kelly, which she assessed in the 2020 film.

