'Accept It and Move On': Gypsy Rose Claps Back At Online Hate Lifetime's new season of Life After Lockup

It seems that Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has had enough of the haters who question her about the paternity of her child. Now, in the trailer of the new season of her reality show, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, she opened up about the same.

As per Too Fab, Blanchard, who was seemingly confident that her fiance, Ken Urker, was the father of the child, her ex, Ryan Anderson, still took a paternity test, which the Louisiana resident stated was a requirement because of the law of the state about establishing paternity for the separated pairs.

Blanchard, who is still in the process of divorcing her ex-husband, said in the trailer, “So in the state of Louisiana, the law states that if a child is conceived within a marriage, the husband is the presumed father of that child.” Her fiance expressed wishing that she had gotten through her divorce process before that happened.

The ex-inmate also talked about the hate she garnered when she revealed her pregnancy. She shared, “I've already seen comments online of people saying it should have been a condition of my parole to get my tubes tied.”

Blanchard shared that the paternity test is more for her ex-spouse than for the hatred. She said, “The test is less for the public and more for Ryan (Anderson) to say, 'Hey dude, you're not the father. Accept it and move on.” As per Too Fab’s article, it was stated that Anderson was the father.

For the unversed, Blanched and Urker told TMZ that they welcomed their first baby, a daughter, whom they named Aurora Urker on December 28, 2024.

