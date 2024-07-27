Adam Levine’s Childhood Friend Jake Gyllenhaal Was Among The First To Hear ‘She Will Be Loved’

Adam Levine, the main vocalist of Maroon 5, and Jake Gyllenhaal, an actor, have an amazing connection. They became acquainted in their early years. He said that he had known Levine since way back when they “were both in diapers.” They went to the same primary school, and there have been so many intersections between their lives.

Beginning years and musical roots

As a teenager, Gyllenhaal watched Adam perform at a small club with his band, Kara’s Flowers, but this was before he became famous with Maroon 5. Their friendship remained strong as they both gained fame over the years.

Gyllenhaal fondly remembers those earlier days. In 2002, during the shoot of Moonlight Mile, Levine left a demo of She Will Be Loved in his trailer; later, the song became a hit and one of Gyllenhaal’s favorites.

Climbing to stardom

One of the tracks on Maroon 5 debut album, Songs About Jane, was She Will Be Loved, which dropped as a single on July 27, 2004. The song reached number five in America and earned it a Grammy nomination. Gyllenhaal regarded their music very highly, saying, “Their music was written with the intention of being listened to by many, many, many people.”

Indeed, Maroon 5 has achieved remarkable success, with fifteen top-ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, four of which took pole position. They have also won three Grammy Awards.

Enduring friendship

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in 2015, Gyllenhaal spoke about his good friend Levine. Referring to Levine’s marriage to Behati Prinsloo, he joked, “I never thought it would happen with him, so he gives me faith.” He described him as a complete gentleman who is always fun.

To this day, both men remain successful in what they do. Adam Levine has extended Maroon 5’s Las Vegas residency through October 2024. Gyllenhaal played the lead role in Road House, an action film, and appeared in the legal thriller movie Presumed Innocent.

Additionally, he will feature in the 2025 action-adventure In the Grey, starring Dwayne Johnson. This friendship that started when they were kids has never waned; it has gone through both time and fame. This bond between the two stars can be seen in their unbreakable friendship.

