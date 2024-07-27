‘It Finally Happens’: Hoda Kotb Pleased To Meet Tom Cruise In Bruce Springsteen Concert At Wembley

A major Bruce Springsteen fan named Tom Cruise was seen at a concert at London’s Wembley Stadium on Thursday, July 25. The 62-year-old actor was clapping and dancing from the adjacent VIP section together with his sizable entourage of friends.

A company of celebrities

Among those joining Cruise were Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 39, who is famous for her role in Fleabag; Christopher McQuarrie, director and writer of Mission: Impossible movies; and celebrated director Guillermo del Toro, who made the event more thrilling for everyone present. This added to the fun of the evening as Springsteen, 74, delivered an amazing performance.

Cruise and Waller-Bridge have attended live music together before this. They both recently went for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show, star-studded at Wembley in late June. Specifically, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was also part of their group, along with Prince William, accompanied by Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Hugh Grant, among others.

From London to Paris

Cruise then flew to Paris after watching Springsteen perform for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics on Friday, June 26. Despite the rain-filled ceremony, the Top Gun: Maverick star appeared happy.

Hoda Kotb photographed him and shared that moment on Instagram, captioning it, “Do you know when you dream of meeting Tom Cruise… And then it finally happens,” expressing her delightful experience taking a picture with him.

In response to this post, Jenna Bush Hager joked about Kotb’s poncho she had worn in this photo, while Savannah Guthrie, another host, added up, saying they are like icons.

Advertisement

Tom Cruise loves music and attending big events because he loves both art and global gatherings. His appearances at such functions remain making news, much to his fans’ enjoyment.

ALSO READ: What Is The Time Ripper? New TVA Tech Seen On Deadpool & Wolverine Explained