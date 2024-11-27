Adele Faces Criticism for Price of Her Vinyl Box Set: 'Miss Ma'am, USD 350 In This Economy?'

Adele is facing backlash from fans for pricing her limited edition Las Vegas residency vinyl set at $349. Despite including a photo book and some confetti from the show as part of the purchase, the singer’s fans were distraught to learn the package would cost them hundreds of dollars.

Although many were looking forward to buying the Skyfall singer's special edition vinyl, recorded over her 100-date residency at the historic Colosseum in Caesars Palace, the majority of her fans refused to defend her over the hefty price tag.

"Who else desperately wants the vinyl box but can't afford it?" one of Adele’s fans asked on X. Another witty tweet demanded she lower the price to $125, saying just because her fiancé is named Rich (Rich Paul), doesn't mean all her fans are rich.

A third fan on X joked about needing a "sugar daddy" to buy the limited edition box, while a fourth simply questioned, “Adele, miss ma’am, $350 in this economy?”

Another fan added that if Adele expects her fans to pay that much, she’d better take the time to personally sign every set.

According to Adele’s website, the vinyl box set is a “one-of-a-kind audio experience” of her full live set from her Las Vegas performance. The vinyl spans two hours and features tracks across her entire catalog, including her biggest hits such as Someone Like You, Rolling in the Deep, and Hello. Additionally, some of Adele’s iconic in-between-song banter with the crowd is also featured on the disc.

The item is available for pre-order, with an estimated shipping date in early February 2025.

On Tuesday, November 27, Adele tweeted a video showing a sneak peek of the set. “To commemorate the ending of my residency in Las Vegas, I'm making a limited edition vinyl box set featuring the entire live setlist, a photo book, and even confetti from the show,” she captioned the upload.

Adele wrapped her two-year-long Las Vegas residency this week, emphasizing in her farewell speech that she isn’t sure when she’ll want to take the stage again.

