Adele Calls Las Vegas Residency Her 'Best Friend' As It Nears End After Two-Year Run: 'Genuinely Sad'

After two massively successful years of entertaining the crowd at her Las Vegas residency, Adele is ready to bid goodbye to the immersive experience, though not without a pang of sadness. The singer took to her Instagram on Sunday, November 3, to announce that she has only a handful of shows left at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where she has been performing since November 2022.

“This really is the beginning of the end. There are no other f—ing shows. I’m not going to be like, ‘Surprise!’ This is the end,” Adele told the crowd, according to The Sun.

The Skyfall singer previously revealed she plans to take an indefinite hiatus from performing after her residency. In September, she told the audience she had ten shows left, adding, “After that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart.”

At her most recent residency concert, the British singer reiterated her earlier statement, saying she was feeling “genuinely sad” as she shared with the crowd that her recitals in Sin City had become her “best friend” and had made her life “a thousand times better.”

ALSO READ: 'Already Getting Married': Adele Seemingly Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul During Fan Interaction

The residency marked a full-circle moment for Adele when Celine Dion attended her show on October 26. The venue was originally built for Dion’s first Las Vegas residency in 2003.

Advertisement

“I have been performing in Celine Dion’s room at The Colosseum for almost two years now,” Adele wrote on X, following her emotional interaction with the veteran singer. “It was the only venue where I wanted to play in Vegas because it was built for her. I have a picture of her right next to the stage that I touch every night before I walk on, and she came to the show this weekend. It was a surprise, and it was a MOMENT.”

Dion, 56, responded on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the warm welcome extended to her and her family at The Colosseum. She praised Adele’s performance as “spectacular” and her production as “beautiful,” while acknowledging Adele’s upcoming hiatus as well deserved after her dedicated effort to make the residency memorable for herself and her fans.

Adele’s 100th and final show is scheduled for the weekend before Thanksgiving, on November 23.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'A Bit Deaf': Adele Reveals Partial Hearing Impairment From Painful Infection Which Was 'Worse Than Childbirth'