Aerosmith Announces Retirement From Touring Amid Steven Tyler’s Vocal Cord Injury: 'It Has Been The Honor Of Our Lives'

Three months after rescheduling the remainder of their farewell Peace Out tour, Aerosmith has officially announced their retirement from touring amid vocalist Steven Tyler’s ongoing vocal cord injury. The rock band took to their social media accounts on Friday, August 2, to share a lengthy statement announcing the news.

“It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning, and all of you are the reason we make rock ‘n’ roll history,” the statement noted, adding, “It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours."

The message further informed that, although Tyler spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice back to how it was before his September 2023 injury, he has been struggling to do so despite having the best medical help. Hence, the group has made the “heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision” to retire from the touring stage. Aerosmith thanked their crew before concluding the message with a final note to their fans, asking them to “dream on” because they made their dreams come true.

All tickets purchased will be refunded, the band noted.

Back in February, Tyler’s daughter Mia spoke to People about her father’s health, where she joked that it is impossible to make the singer stop talking, as advised by his doctors to recover from his injury. At the time, she, however, told the publication that Tyler was "very healthy" and was recuperating well.

Founded by Tyler, guitarist Joe Perry, and bassist Tom Hamilton in 1970, Aerosmith was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. Sweet Emotion, Walk This Way, Back in the Saddle, and Mama Kin are some of their top hits.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Penn Badgley Reveals That Ex Blake Lively Once Almost Made Him Believe That 'Steven Tyler' Was His Dad