Alan Jackson's Daughter Becomes First-Time Mother; Welcomes Baby Boy

Country music veteran Alan Jackson is officially a grandad! His daughter Mattie and son-in-law welcomed their first child recently. The news comes a year after their Florida wedding took place in May 2023.

Revealing the baby’s name in a social media post, Mattie penned a heartfelt note for this new phase of her life as a first-time mother. She also explained the inspiration behind their newborn’s name in the post.

Alan Jackson’s daughter welcomes new baby

The 65-year-old country singer’s daughter, Mattie, 34, welcomed her baby boy with her husband Connor Smith on Thursday, June 20. The couple shared the news on Instagram, announcing their son as Wesley Alan Smith in a lengthy caption brimming with joy.

"One week ago my life was forever changed…Wesley Alan Smith joined our little family on June 20th, the absolute best birthday gift I could have ever imagined,” Mattie wrote while counting her blessings of being a mother. She also insinuated how Connor was already committed to his fatherly duties to Wesley.

The photos attached to the post showed their newborn son cuddled up between Mattie and Connor, with a few snaps of the baby sleeping and posing with their pet dog Ryman. Another slide featured a small family photo of Connor cradling their son while Ryman peeped into the camera as well.

Mattie briefly explained Wesley Alan Smith’s name was an ode to Connor’s grandad and her father Alan Jackson. “If you’re anything like both your namesakes (Connor’s grandad and @officialalanjackson ), you’ve got quite a life ahead of you,” the new mother reflected in the caption.

Mattie Jackson and Connor Smith exchanged vows in a ceremony held at The Breakers Palm Beach in Florida on May 14, 2023.

Alan Jackson shares three daughters– Mattie Denise Jackson, Alexandra Jane Jackson Bradshaw, and Dani Grace Jackson– with his wife Denise.

Mattie Jackson has high hopes for 2024

The Remember When singer’s daughter raved about the past year of 2023 saying it was the best of them all, during her pregnancy announcement on Instagram. She broke the news to her followers by sharing an adorable photo of her flaunting the ultrasound photos while her husband cuddled her from behind.

"I feel like I said so many times last year that 2023 topped the charts with more joy and celebration and redemption than any yet. Well, I have a feeling 2024 may give it a run for its money…,” Mattie wrote in a note while revealing their baby’s gender as “Baby Boy Smith” in February.

While the country star hasn’t posted anything about his new grandson yet, Alan Jackson treasured his daughter’s wedding moment by sharing a post on his social media. He conveyed his love for their new son-in-law, Connor by stating that he and his wife Denise were “happy” to welcome him to their family.

Jackson also gave a sweet nod to his 1994 hit song, Livin’ on Love in the caption while wishing the newly-wed couple a lifetime of happiness.

Amidst all the thrilling life changes, the country icon also announced one for himself. Alan Jackson is set to embark on his farewell tour, Last Call: One More for the Road, which he announced recently on social media. Best known for his neotraditional style of music, the farewell tour will mark the end of an era.

The tour will kick off in early August 2024 and go on until May 2025.

