'Alex Is Coming Back’: Selena Gomez Teases Her Character’s Return To Wizards Beyond Waverly Place; DEETS Inside

Selena Gomez is set to reprise her iconic Wizards of Waverly Place character, Alex Russo, in the recent spin-off series. On Tuesday, November 12, Gomez took to social media to share a Deadline article about the sequel series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’s viewership records.

The actress expressed her excitement over the show’s warm reception while teasing her character’s potential in the future. “You all made this possible . . . don’t worry, Alex is coming back sooner than you think,” she wrote over the post.

At the premiere of the reboot series of the hit Disney show—which completed a successful run between 2007 and 2012—Gomez gushed about reprising her beloved character after years. "It's the best feeling in the whole world to be able to bring this back for you and to all the people who have never seen it before," she told PEOPLE at the October premiere.

She further added that bringing back the nostalgia felt refreshing. The Only Murders in the Building actress admitted that the show gave her everything she has today. “I'll never forget that this is where I started," she added.

The spin-off series follows David Henrie’s character, Justin Russo, the eldest of the Russo family siblings. The wizarding prodigy Justin has embraced everyday life to raise a family just as his dad (David DeLuise) did to raise them.

However, things go out of proportion when Alex (Gomez) introduces her brother to Billy, a wizard in training who needs Justin’s mentorship. The latter must find a way to tutor his new mentee while maintaining the secret of the Russo family’s wizarding history from his wife and kids.

According to the official synopsis, Henrie's character "realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World."

In a previous interview with PEOPLE, Henrie revealed that his and Gomez’s goal in reviving the wizarding world was to “recreate” the community culture they felt for the original show and reach the new audience.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is available to stream on Disney+.