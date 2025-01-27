Alien: Earth Teaser Reveals Terrifying Xenomorph Crash Landing on Earth; Watch Here

A teaser trailer for Alien: Earth, a new FX series, premiered during the AFC Championship game, setting the stage for a thrilling sci-fi adventure. The series, created by Noah Hawley, takes viewers two years before the events of the iconic 1979 film Alien.

With its summer release drawing closer, the network is unveiling new promotional material, including key art titled XenoDome, which offers a chilling look at the Xenomorph.

Alien: Earth kicks off with a mysterious spacecraft crash-landing on Earth. According to the official synopsis, the story follows a young woman and a group of tactical soldiers as they investigate the wreckage. They soon uncover predatory life forms that pose a terrifying threat to humanity.

The crew faces life-or-death decisions as they grapple with this new discovery. The choices they make could alter the future of the planet.

Sydney Chandler leads the ensemble cast, which includes Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El.

Noah Hawley shared insights about the series and its iconic creature during the Emmy Awards in September. “There’s something about seeing a Xenomorph in the wilds of Earth with your own eyes,” he said. “That is truly chilling to think of it moving here among us.”

Hawley also discussed his approach to designing the Xenomorph. “It was really fun for me to engage with the creature, bringing some of my own thoughts to the design while not touching the silhouette, because that’s sacrosanct,” he shared. He hinted that the host organism influences the final design of the creature.

As the summer release approaches, FX plans to release more assets, including interviews and previews. The teaser trailer and key art have already sparked excitement, offering fans a glimpse of what’s to come in this sci-fi horror series.

