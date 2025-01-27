Randall Park’s Shocking Debut as Moriarty in CBS’ Watson: What It Means for the Series?

The CBS series Watson premiered on Sunday, January 26, delivering a major twist by revealing Randall Park as the infamous antagonist James Moriarty. The character, who was responsible for Sherlock Holmes’ death, made his debut in a secret meeting with Shinwell Johnson, played by Ritchie Coster.

Randall Park’s portrayal of Moriarty has already generated buzz. Morris Chestnut, who plays the titular character John Watson, praised his costar’s performance.

“First of all, Randall Park, aside from being an incredible actor, he’s a great person. He did a great job on the show,” Chestnut shared in an interview with Us Weekly.

Chestnut teased that Moriarty’s influence will be felt throughout the season, adding, “He’s definitely had his effect on all of us, not just Watson.”

The reveal of Moriarty comes as Watson is still grappling with the death of Sherlock Holmes, and the character’s presence promises to keep viewers on edge. “The pilot is probably not the last you’ll see of Moriarty,” Chestnut hinted.

Watson offers a fresh take on the classic Sherlock Holmes stories by focusing on Dr. Watson’s perspective. The show takes place six months after Sherlock’s death, with Watson resuming his medical career as the head of a clinic for rare disorders.

Chestnut shared his approach to the role, sharing how this version of Watson differs from previous portrayals. “I did not consult any other [past] Watson [performances]. I did, of course, read some of the books and I looked at some of the other projects out there. For me, I felt that this character was different because the other Watsons are primarily not the focus,” he said.

Advertisement

The series features a diverse cast of characters working with Watson at his clinic. Eve Harlow plays Ingrid, a skilled neurologist with a complicated past, while Peter Mark Kendall takes on dual roles as twin doctors Stephens and Adam.

Additional cast members include Inga Schlingmann as Sasha, a rheumatology expert, and Rochelle Aytes as Watson’s ex-wife, Mary.

Watson’s team plays a crucial role in the story, but Chestnut hinted at possible tension and intrigue. He stated that there are going to be moments throughout the season where certain things may have created some space between Watson and his team.

ALSO READ: Glenn Close Reveals ‘Helpful' Advice She Got From Robin Williams Ahead Of Her Debut On SNL: READ