Alumna Autumn Crittendon, Who Starred In 16 And Pregnant, Passes Away At 27

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and drugs.

Alumna Autumn Crittendon, who famously appeared in MTV’s 16 and Pregnant show in season 5, breathed her last on July 20. Check out what the statement by authorities has stated regarding the death of Autumn.

Details about Alumna Autumn Crittendon’s passing

On July 20 (Saturday), at 3:15 the police were called to a residence situated in Sandston, Virginia, per the statement shared by the Henrico County Police Department to People.

The statement read that when they arrived, there was a medical emergency regarding a non-responsive woman.

As per the outlet, it was further stated that Henrico Fire members attempted live-saving techniques but they were ineffective. The statement continued, “The adult female, Autumn Oxley, 27, of Henrico, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Henrico Police are currently classifying this incident as a death investigation.”

It was revealed in the statement that the authorities are working with the Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner to find out the precise cause and reason for the death.

Autumn’s sister Misty first announced the reality show alum’s passing on Facebook on July 21 but it has been deleted now.

More about Alumna Autumn Crittendon

Crittendon was a mother of three children. When she appeared in season 5 of MTV’s reality show, she was pregnant with her first child, who she named Drake later.

As per TV Line, she had appeared with her ex-boyfriend Dustin Fraklin. In the episode, Autumn is shown to be concerned about her then-boyfriend's maturity and whether he will be a fit father.

The episode also reflected on her concerns over Dustin’s financial and logistical struggle for their baby.

There have been many more cast members from 16 And Pregnant who have died in recent years including Valerie Fairman, who died at 23 in 2016 due to drug overdose.

Jordan Cashmyer who was featured in the 2014 season died of Fentanyl and cocaine intoxication in 2022. Sean Grainger, who fathered Selena Gutierrez’s child, passed away in March at 20 years old in an ATV accident.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

