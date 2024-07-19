Fitness Guru Richard Simmons' Tragic Death Involves 'No Foul Play', Source Reveals Amid Investigation

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Richard Simmons, the celebrity fitness guru, passed away on July 13. His publicist confirmed the heartbreaking news, stating Simmons died at his Los Angeles home after celebrating his 76th birthday. According to reports, amid the ongoing investigation after his death, a law enforcement source has recently claimed that there was supposedly 'no foul play' involved in his death. Read on further to know more details.



A source claims 'no foul Play' in Richard Simmons' death

Richard Simmons thanked his fans on social media for sending him birthday wishes before his death on July 13. As per TMZ, Simmons reportedly "fell" in his bathroom on Friday night and refused help, even though his housekeeper urged him to see a doctor.

The outlet noted that the late fitness coach allegedly "felt dizzy" the night before his death, and his housekeeper found him unresponsive next to the bed in the morning, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALSO READ: Derek Hough Pays Tribute To Late Richard Simmons; Shares Video Of Fitness Guru Encouraging DWTS Star

According to a recent report by People magazine, his cause of death is under investigation, as the Los Angeles Police Department informed the outlet. The report noted that the medical examiner’s office has deferred the cause of death, they need to conduct further tests and investigations, and it may take up to "three months" to determine the exact cause.

Advertisement

Now, amid the investigation, the law enforcement source told the magazine that the "LAPD is not pursuing the investigation as if foul play was involved at this point."

ALSO READ: Who Is Richard Simmons? Everything To Know About 80s Legend's Life And Career Amid Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Richard Simmons' brother says he wants people to 'celebrate' his life

Richard Simmons' brother, Lenny Simmons, spoke with People magazine after his demise and said that he doesn't want people to be sad about his brother's death. Lenny added that he wants his fans to remember his legacy and "celebrate" life and the "genuine joy and love" he brought to many people's lives.

His death shocked his friends and family, his brother said, noting he was looking forward to some "upcoming projects" he was working on. Richard Simmons died at age 76, a day after celebrating his birthday on July 12.