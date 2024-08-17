‘Always A Classic’: Matt Bomer Reveals He Likes To Play Card Games, Especially Uno With Family On Vacations

Matt Bomer is a proud dad and has a happy life with his husband, Simon Halls during the normal days. But when it comes to playing Uno the family ends up in some real “heated” situations.

The Emmy Award nominee recently opened up about how he and his family like to have fun with the above-mentioned card game during family vacations.

While talking to PEOPLE for their latest issue, Matt Bomer stated that the family of five always carries a card deck during their vacation adding, “Uno is always a classic.”

He then went on to express how the stated card game starts to turn everyone angry in the family, as they play it. Bomer even mentioned that a few times the family ended up in some heated moments following the games.

Speaking of his interesting experiences related to other card games, the Magic Mike XXL actor stated that he noticed a never-before-seen side of the people around him while playing the famous Cards Against Humanity.

Talking to the outlet, Bomer stated that when his kids are not around he plays the “NC-17” game, which shocked him with the sense of humor of the people he played that game with.

The actor also stressed that the card game brings out the dark side of everyone who plays it.

Advertisement

Further shedding light on his likes, The Boys in The Bank actor also mentioned that he doesn't have a competitive streak.

Bomer expressed his preference for team sports, highlighting relay races as one of his favorites. He also shared his interest in football and track teams.

Matt Bomer shared that he enjoys collaborating with a team when he's on stage or involved in a production.

Matt Bomer married Simon Halls in 2011. Together they share three children: Kit, Walker, and Henry. While Kit was born in 2005, the other two, who happen to be twins, Henry and Walker, were welcomed in 2008.

The actor was nominated for this year's Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Bomer was nominated for his excellent portrayal in Fellow Travelers.

ALSO READ: 'A Lot Of Thematic Stuff': James Cameron Explains Idea Behind Avatar: Fire And Ash Title