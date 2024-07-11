‘Always Going To Be Fresh': Heather And Josh Altman Talk About Million Dollar Listing Season 15

Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles kicked off its 15th season on Wednesday, July 10. Stars Heather and Josh Altman, who have been part of the Bravo reality series since its 2006 inception, recently teased what fans can expect in the exciting new season, both professionally and personally.

The Altmans discussed the evolving real estate landscape in California, noting how personal relationships among the MDLLA cast have faced challenges. Despite this, Josh hinted that Season 15 will offer viewers a crisp and candid look at the competitive world of luxury property dealings in Los Angeles.

Heather and Josh Altman tease Million Dollar Listing Season 15

Ahead of the Season 15 premiere, real estate power couple Heather and Josh Altman discussed the upcoming action in Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles this week. Josh, 45, hinted that each new season of MDLLA introduces fresh drama that is sure to keep fans eagerly anticipating more.

“It's always going to be fresh because it's real and it's the market and what we're dealing with, but also on the personal side,” the celebrity realtor told People on Sunday, July 7. Meanwhile, co-star and wife Heather weighed in, saying Season 15 of the Bravo reality show will be a “roller coaster.”

Los Angeles introduced the "mansion tax" policy in 2022, which has since spread to neighboring cities like San Diego, Scottsdale, Newport Beach, and Las Vegas. This policy change is expected to present a challenge for the MDLLA team of realtors.

There will be tremors felt even in personal equations, as Josh Altman already disclosed that some bonds, even though seemed optimistic, have “gone back the other direction.”

On that note, Altman’s friendship with buddy Josh Flagg has managed to stay afloat, though he believes it could be better, per the source.

The Season 15 premiere of MDLLA, which aired on Wednesday, featured agent Tracy Tutor attempting to secure a quick sale for a Laguna Beach property. Meanwhile, Josh Altman, leading the Altman Brothers team at luxury real estate firm Douglas Elliman, dealt with issues surrounding a listing in the Crest Streets area.

Season 15 will chronicle Heather Altman’s real estate flair

While realtors Tracy Tutor, Josh Flagg, and Josh Altman are neck deep in soaring interest rates and the LA mansion tax, the latter is relieved that his wife, Heather Altman, is finally stepping into the spotlight this season. “Why is Heather— who sells more than all of us combined—not on the show?” Josh said, during an interview with Decider.

He added that viewers will get a new glimpse of Heather’s professional supremacy in the real estate business.

Heather also chimed in on taking the stage on Million Dollar Listing and said, “I feel I’ve been kept behind the scenes for too long now.”

Even though she has always been a part of the long-running Bravo reality series, the 39-year-old real estate agent feels this season gave her a whole new voice. It will allow the viewers to witness her continuing efforts for Douglas Elliman, while also navigating responsibilities for their family.

Josh and Heather share two children, Ace, 4, and Lexi, 7.

