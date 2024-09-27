Amanda Seyfried Reveals Her 7-Year-Old Daughter Is Obsessed With THIS Movie She Starred: 'Starting To Recognize Me As...'

Amanda Seyfried recently revealed how her 7-year-old daughter Nina is obsessed with her 2008 musical romantic comedy film Mamma Mia! The movie continues to entertain fans with its lighthearted, engaging plot about family, love, and friendship, while its energetic dance numbers and sing-alongs make it enjoyable. Seyfried also mentioned that her daughter now calls her Sophie, the character she played in the film alongside her co-star Meryl Streep. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with People magazine, Amanda Seyfried shared that her 7-year-old daughter, Nina, and her friends have become obsessed with Mamma Mia! after watching it.

Seyfried told the publication, "My mom showed my daughter, and my daughter is now obsessed," noting Nina is in second grade, and even all her friends are obsessed with the movie. The actress added that her daughter now recognizes her as Sophie, saying, "which is a little weird, but also beautiful."

The actress then shared that while her daughter may not fully understand the film, she "loves it" before revealing that Nina is also a big fan of the 2018 sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

The actress explained that her 7-year-old often asks to listen to the music from her movies, recalling how just the day before, Nina had excitedly asked her, "Can we listen to Mamma Mia! right now?’ Even yesterday, I was like, ‘Yeah, which one, one or two?’"

Advertisement

The Last Word actress added that she eventually asked to play the song from the original movie, Lay All Your Love On Me. She reflected on how surreal it feels to be listening to the music with her daughter, who is now beginning to understand and appreciate it in a new way, calling the experience "trippy."

ALSO READ: The Devil Wears Prada And Mamma Mia Are Connected Through THIS Iconic Meryl Streep Accessory; Find Out

In a previous interview with Collider, Amanda Seyfried discussed whether she would consider returning for a potential Mamma Mia! sequel. She said, "Every single person in that movie would say yes in a heartbeat because we want to hang out with each other."

While she expressed a desire for a third movie, Seyfried admitted that she doesn't think there are enough ABBA songs(Swedish pop group) left to make another sequel, joking that they would have to reuse tracks like Super Trooper and Mamma Mia in different ways.

Meanwhile, Mamma Mia is available to stream on Netflix.