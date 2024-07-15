The Devil Wears Prada And Mamma Mia Are Connected Through THIS Iconic Meryl Streep Accessory; Find Out

Meryl Streep has graced the silver screen with her incredible talent for decades. From gripping dramas to heartwarming comedies, Streep has showcased her remarkable talent in diverse roles. Among her many cinematic ventures, there’s a fascinating connection between two of her iconic movies. The Devil Wears Prada and Mamma Mia.

Across these films, Streep's personal pair of sunglasses have made a notable appearance, linking her characters in both stories. This accessory bridges the gap between the high-fashion world of The Devil Wears Prada and the sun-soaked ambiance of the Greek islands in Mamma Mia!.

The Devil Wears Prada: A fashion icon

In The Devil Wears Prada, Streep portrayed Miranda Priestly with captivating authority, bringing the influential figure of the fashion industry to life. Her character's sleek Gucci sunglasses served more than just a fashion accessory; they became a symbol of Priestly's commanding presence and sophisticated demeanor, setting the tone for her formidable role in the film.

A surprise appearance in Mamma Mia

Fast forward to 2008, and Streep delighted audiences once more in Mamma Mia!, portraying Donna Sheridan, a spirited single mother living on a picturesque Greek island. Amidst the film's joyful moments, eagle-eyed fans spotted a delightful nod: Miranda Priestly's Gucci sunglasses made a cameo appearance in the Money Money Money scene. This subtle detail bridged the gap between Streep's iconic roles, showcasing her seamless transition from the world of high fashion in The Devil Wears Prada to the sunny musical escapades of Mamma Mia!.

Celebrating Streep’s versatility

Meryl Streep's career has been marked by a series of incredible movies. From commanding the fashion world in The Devil Wears Prada to capturing hearts in Mamma Mia!, Streep consistently pushes the boundaries of her craft. Beyond these iconic roles, Streep's career spans decades of diverse performances.

Whether it's the drama of Sophie's Choice or the comedic charm of Death Becomes Her, Streep adeptly navigates a wide range of roles. Her ability to seamlessly transition between intense emotional performances and comedic characters showcases her unparalleled versatility in Hollywood.

Is The Devil Wears Prada getting a sequel?

After much anticipation, it is confirmed that Disney is moving forward with a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. While details are still unfolding, here’s everything we know about it so far.

According to Variety, Anne Hathaway's return to the sequel is not yet confirmed. However, the original producer Wendy Finerman and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna are both involved in the project. In the first film, Hathaway starred as Andy Sachs, the assistant navigating the high-stakes fashion world under the formidable Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep. Hathaway previously expressed reservations about a sequel, mentioning to E News that she believes the original story stands well on its own.

Plot details of The Devil Wears Prada’s sequel

Both Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt are confirmed to reprise their roles in the upcoming sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. Blunt, who played Emily Charlton, has expressed excitement about returning and reflected on how the original film was a life-changing experience for her. The sequel is expected to draw from the novel Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns.

The storyline is rumored to focus on Miranda Priestly navigating challenges in a changing publishing industry, seeking assistance from Emily Charlton, now a powerful executive in luxury fashion, during financial difficulties. As of now, no release date has been announced, and according to Deadline, the script is in early development at Disney.

The original film was loosely inspired by author Lauren Weisberger's experiences working as an assistant to Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Streep clarified that her portrayal of Miranda Priestly was not a direct imitation of Wintour but rather an exploration of the pressures and complexities of leadership in a fashion magazine.

