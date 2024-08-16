American Murder: What Really Happened To Laci Peterson? Find Out

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of murder and death.

Netflix's documentary, American Murder: Laci Peterson, explores the tragic story of Laci Peterson's murder while she was eight months pregnant. Her husband, Scott Peterson, was the last person to see her. Although they appeared to have a happy marriage, Scott was not enthusiastic about having children, while Laci was eager to become a mother.

Laci disappeared on Christmas Eve, 2002, while pregnant with their son, Conner. Her body and fetal remains were not found until April 2003. Scott Peterson became the primary suspect due to the evidence against him. The documentary interviews all parties involved, including detectives, Laci's family, Scott's family, and Scott's defense team, providing a comprehensive look at the case.

Laci Peterson's disappearance

On December 24, 2002, Scott Peterson called his mother-in-law, Sharon Rocha, to check on his wife, Laci Peterson. When Sharon confirmed that Laci was missing, they realized she was not at home. They reported her disappearance to the police and organized a search with friends and family. Scott had been the last person to see Laci before going fishing at the Berkeley Marina. After returning, he washed his clothes and took a shower before contacting his mother-in-law.

Laci had been seen at their local park walking their dog, McKenzie, but no reliable witnesses could confirm her sighting. Scott later found McKenzie in their yard with her leash still on, having been brought home by a neighbor who had found her wandering. At the time of her disappearance, Laci was over eight months pregnant.

Advertisement

Laci and her unborn son's remains were found

On April 14, 2003, Laci Peterson’s torso was discovered on the shore of San Francisco Bay, following the earlier discovery of her unborn son’s fetal remains. This development led investigators to charge Scott Peterson with Laci’s murder, although the district attorney initially refused to proceed without her body.

Scott Peterson’s secret visits to Brooks Island, where the remains of Laci and Conner were found, were scrutinized in connection with the case. Despite his claims of fishing at the Berkeley Marina, his visits to Brooks Island were noted by detectives, who observed that he appeared to be searching for something onshore each time.

In 2003, Scott Peterson was arrested in San Diego after the remains were found in San Francisco Bay. He was apprehended near the Mexican border following wiretap surveillance. At the time of his arrest, Peterson had dyed his hair orange and grown a beard.

Advertisement

Investigators found several items in his possession, including USD15,000 in cash, knives, credit cards and IDs belonging to him and his family, cell phones, a cooking grill, a shovel, and Viagra, which suggested he was preparing to flee to Mexico. While Scott’s family believed he was in San Diego to visit them, the evidence indicated he was likely planning to escape to Mexico to avoid murder charges.

Laci Peterson's murder trial

Scott Peterson's trial was relocated to San Mateo County to avoid media bias. The defense, led by Mark Geragos, argued that all evidence was circumstantial and emphasized that the prosecution could not establish the cause or time of Laci Peterson’s death. According to two jurors featured in a documentary, they did not believe Peterson was guilty until Amber Frey, his secret girlfriend, testified, which highlighted the strength of the defense’s case.

Scott Peterson and Amber Frey began dating in November 2002. Their relationship intensified when Scott claimed he had lost his wife and had bought a boat to dispose of her body. Amber Frey cooperated with the police, and their recorded phone calls became crucial evidence in the trial. Her testimony and these recordings significantly influenced the jury’s decision.

Advertisement

The turning point in the case was not just Scott's lies to Amber but the contradiction between his statements to exonerate himself and his actions that implicated him. The jury deliberated for only 90 minutes before finding Scott guilty. He was initially sentenced to death, but this decision was overturned on July 24, 2020, due to issues with jury bias regarding the death penalty. Scott Peterson was resentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders of Laci Peterson and their unborn son.

ALSO READ: The Tattooist of Auschwitz: Is the Miniseries Based on a True Story? Find Out