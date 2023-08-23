America's Got Talent 2023: Which 11 acts performed in the first qualifiers and how to vote for them; a brief guide

America's Got Talent saw its first qualifier round and here's a list of acts who performed in the opening week of live shows as well as how to vote for your favorites.

America's Got Talent 18 premiered on May 30, 2023 (IMDb)

  • America's Got Talent season 18 aired its first qualifier round on August 22, 2023
  • The reality series has been a fan favourite and returned with its 18th season in May

Season 18 of popular reality series America's Got Talent is steadily making its way toward its conclusion. Eleven episodes later, the NBC show has finally wrapped up its auditions and proceeded to the live shows which act as the qualifiers. The qualifiers will be a weeks-long process and will be divided into three rounds. The judges have chosen 55 of their picks.

Which of the contestants proceed further is up to the audience. Here's what you need to know about the first round of qualifiers including which 11 acts performed during the opening as well as how to vote for your favorites so they can make their way to the next round.

America's Got Talent: List of qualifier one acts

While 11 of the total 55 acts will be competing against each other to reach the next level of AGT 2023, only two of the performance will make it and it all depends on who the audience votes for. The judges namely Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel might have their favorites, especially their golden buzzer recipients, but they do not have the power to decide who advances to the next round anymore. It's entirely up to the audience.

The first qualifier was aired on NBC on August 22, 2023, and the results of the round will be revealed the next day, August 23. Each week two acts will proceed to the next round. The chosen acts will then be joined by another contestant who will also be chosen and voted by the viewers. The 11 contestants that have performed in the first qualifier round are:

  • Adrian Stoica and Hurricane
  • Brynn Cummings
  • John Wines
  • Lambros Garcia
  • Lavender Darcangelo
  • Maureen Langan
  • Mitch Rossell
  • Oleksandr Leshchenko
  • Ray Wold & Mom
  • Sainted
  • True Villains

America's Got Talent: How to vote for your favorite act

There are two ways to vote for your favorite acts. The first method is to vote through the America's Got Talent app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or the Google Play Store, depending on the device you have. The second method includes voting through NBC's website. The link for voting through the site is here. The first qualifier's voting is open till Wednesday, 5 am MT. Viewers can cast up to 10 votes for each act, through both methods.

FAQs

When did America's Got Talent 18 premiere?
America's Got Talent 18 premiered on May 30, 2023.
Who are the judges of America's Got Talent 18?
Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel are the judges of AGT 18.
Where can I watch America's Got Talent 18?
America's Got Talent 18 airs on NBC.
