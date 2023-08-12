Simon Cowell leaves fans in shock as he looks unrecognizable in new video; Netizens react

Simon Cowell, a former American Idol judge, has once again caught the spotlight. This time, he is making headlines for his unrecognizable look. Cowell shared a video on his Instagram to send congratulations to One Direction for achieving 1 billion streams on Spotify. However, eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice his ‘changing face’ in the video.

Simon Cowell leaves fans in shock with changed face

Taking to his Instagram, Simon shared a video of him standing in a garden. Cowell congratulated the sensational boy band One Direction on reaching a remarkable milestone, with an impressive 1 billion streams on Spotify for song What Makes You Beautiful. However, it was not the celebratory message that stole the show, but rather Cowell's changed appearance that drew attention with a flood of comments from curious fans.

Fans flooded the comments section of the post and expressed concerns over Simon’s face. One user asked, “What on earth has happened to your face?” Another user joked, “The Botox is wearing off Simon,” while another in suspicion and, “Why does this look like AI?” Several other fans of Simon went on to shower love on him in the comments section too.

Talking about the video, Cowell also congratulated Lucy Spraggan too, since he published her songs and believes her to be one of the best songwriters, he has ever met. He mentioned her new album has two songs that he absolutely loves. He also gave a glimpse of the vinyl album to his followers in the video.

Sharing the video, Simon wrote, “Huge congratulations to @onedirection for reaching 1 billion streams for ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ on @spotify. A massive thank you to everyone involved and all of the fans! And please listen to @lspraggan’s amazing new record ‘Balance’ which is out tomorrow!”

Simon's past cosmetic journey

Over the years, Simon Cowell has been open about his experiences with cosmetic procedures. In 2022, Cowell candidly admitted to having taken injectables to an extreme, leading to an appearance he humorously likened to "something out of a horror film."

He acknowledged the trend of cosmetic procedures that had swept through his circle, a phase where procedures such as Botox gained popularity. Even his son, 9-year-old Eric, couldn't help but burst into laughter at his dad's appearance.

However, Cowell decided to put an end to these, stating, "There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero." He explained that he succumbed to the trend of facial injectables when they were all the rage. But realized later that he had gone too far.

Cowell's willingness to openly talk about the difficulties and side effects of cosmetic procedures not only humanizes his celebrity status but also sheds light on self-acceptance and beauty standards in the public eye.

Meanwhile, Simon Cowell is well known for his appearance as a judge on America’s Got Talent.

