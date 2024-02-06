Darci Lynne realized she had to follow her instincts even if her performance in the Fantasy League semifinals of America's Got Talent didn't go as planned. The 19-year-old ventriloquist, who participated in and won the 12th season of America's Got Talent in 2017, stunned fans on Monday's episode of the spinoff show by choosing to forgo her puppet and perform an original song by herself.

The judges were both startled and impressed by the move; despite their prior criticism, they first questioned Darci's intentions before applauding her for choosing to forge her path. Darci, however, believed it was essential to embrace her grownup aspirations of becoming a musician and let go of her infantile ventriloquist persona.

Who is Darci Lynne?

Darci Lynne Farmer is an American comedian, singer, and ventriloquist. She was born on October 12, 2004. Lynne received multiple accolades and recognition for her work, and she is recognized as the one who brought ventriloquism back to life.

Farmer, who was born in Oklahoma, had a passion for singing at a young age, but her stage fright kept her quiet. She started practicing ventriloquism after seeing performances by ventriloquists like Terry Fator, and in 2014 she entered her first puppet competition locally.

Advertisement

After appearing on Little Big Shots in 2016, Lynne became popular around the country. However, the following year, she won the twelfth season of America's Got Talent, which further increased her fame and recognition. Since then, she has performed with her puppet characters—Petunia Rabbit being her primary character—on other TV shows and gone on multiple tours.

Following her $1 million victory from the AGT and her appearance as the featured performer at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, Lynne's fame only increased.

Lynne's appearances include being a frequent guest at the renowned Grand Ole Opry, starring on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Food Network's Kids Baking Championship, and Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas, an NBC holiday special from 2018.

ALSO READ: Kanye West dons two Halloween masks as he shoots for music video; Watch