America's Got Talent 2023: List of contestants and golden buzzers from season 18 before live show qualifiers

Competitive reality series America's Got Talent wrapped up the auditions for its eighteenth season during its 10th episode on August 8, 2023. After nine weeks of auditions, the latest installment of the talent show has found its 55 contestants who will be battling it out in the live episodes of the series hoping to win votes and proceed further in the popular series.

Apart from the 7 golden buzzers, there are 48 other acts that made it to the live episode stage. Here's a full list of contestants and acts who made it this season including the golden buzzers by judges Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, as well as by host Terry Crews and the first-ever audience buzzer. Keep reading to know more.

America's Got Talent 2023: Full list of live show acts

Golden Buzzer winners

Mzsani Youth Choir

The first golden buzzer of the season was South African choir group Mzsani Youth Choir which won the first-ever audience golden buzzer. It consists of people aged 19 to 24.

Putri Ariani

The next buzzer recipient was Indonesian blind singer Putri Ariani who won Simon Cowell's golden buzzer. The 17-year-old hails from Yogyakarta.

Atlanta Drum Academy

The next winner of the buzzer was drumming group Atlanta Drum Academy who received host Terry Crews' golden buzzer. The group from Georgia consists of kids aged 6 to 14 years.

Murmuration

Next up was dance group Murmuration who won over Howie Mandel and received his golden buzzer. The French crew consists of skilled dancers aged 12 to 25 years.

Lavender Darcangelo

This was followed up by Lavender Darcangelo, a blind and autistic singer from Fitchburg, Massachusetts, who won Heidi Klum's golden buzzer. The 27-year-old has been singing since she was three years old and has been legally adopted by her two fathers.

Gabriel Henrique

Grabiel Henrique is a Brazilian singer who received Sofia Vergara's golden buzzer. The 27-year-old came to the United States fo the first time to participate in the NBC series.

Chibi Unity

The final golden buzzer of the season was the group buzzer which the judges and host gave to dance group Chibi Unity. The Japanese crew consists of dancers aged 13 to 26 years.

Other selected acts

82nd Airborne Chorus

Adrian & Hurricane

Ahren Belisle

Alfie Andrew

Andrew Stanton

Anna DeGuzman

Avantgardey

Barry Brewer Jr.

Brynn Cummings

D'Corey

Dani Kerr

Eduardo Antonio Trevino

Eseniia Mikheeva

Erica Coffelt

Freedom Singers

Grace Good

Herwan Legaillard

John Wines

Justin Jackson

Kylie Frey

Lachuné

Lambros Garcia

Mandy Muden

Mariandrea

Maureen Langan

Mitch Rossell

MOS

Olexandr Leshchenko

Orlando Leyba

Phil Wright & Parent Jam

Philip Bowen

Puppet Simon & The Cowbelles

Ramadhani Brothers

Ray Wold

Roland Abante

Ryland

Sainted Trap Choir

SangSoon Kim

Shadow Ace

Sharpe Family Singers

Steel Panther

Summer Rios

Three G

Trailer Flowers

Trigg Watson

True Villains

Warrior Squad

Zion Clark

