America's Got Talent 2023: List of contestants and golden buzzers from season 18 before live show qualifiers
America's Got Talent has selected the acts that will compete in the live shows to go forward and here's the full list of contestants and golden buzzers from the season.
America's Got Talent season 18 is all set to air its live show qualifiers next week
The talent reality show, which airs on NBC, wrapped up its auditions last week
Competitive reality series America's Got Talent wrapped up the auditions for its eighteenth season during its 10th episode on August 8, 2023. After nine weeks of auditions, the latest installment of the talent show has found its 55 contestants who will be battling it out in the live episodes of the series hoping to win votes and proceed further in the popular series.
Apart from the 7 golden buzzers, there are 48 other acts that made it to the live episode stage. Here's a full list of contestants and acts who made it this season including the golden buzzers by judges Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, as well as by host Terry Crews and the first-ever audience buzzer. Keep reading to know more.
America's Got Talent 2023: Full list of live show acts
Golden Buzzer winners
- Mzsani Youth Choir
The first golden buzzer of the season was South African choir group Mzsani Youth Choir which won the first-ever audience golden buzzer. It consists of people aged 19 to 24.
- Putri Ariani
The next buzzer recipient was Indonesian blind singer Putri Ariani who won Simon Cowell's golden buzzer. The 17-year-old hails from Yogyakarta.
- Atlanta Drum Academy
The next winner of the buzzer was drumming group Atlanta Drum Academy who received host Terry Crews' golden buzzer. The group from Georgia consists of kids aged 6 to 14 years.
- Murmuration
Next up was dance group Murmuration who won over Howie Mandel and received his golden buzzer. The French crew consists of skilled dancers aged 12 to 25 years.
- Lavender Darcangelo
This was followed up by Lavender Darcangelo, a blind and autistic singer from Fitchburg, Massachusetts, who won Heidi Klum's golden buzzer. The 27-year-old has been singing since she was three years old and has been legally adopted by her two fathers.
- Gabriel Henrique
Grabiel Henrique is a Brazilian singer who received Sofia Vergara's golden buzzer. The 27-year-old came to the United States fo the first time to participate in the NBC series.
- Chibi Unity
The final golden buzzer of the season was the group buzzer which the judges and host gave to dance group Chibi Unity. The Japanese crew consists of dancers aged 13 to 26 years.
Other selected acts
- 82nd Airborne Chorus
- Adrian & Hurricane
- Ahren Belisle
- Alfie Andrew
- Andrew Stanton
- Anna DeGuzman
- Avantgardey
- Barry Brewer Jr.
- Brynn Cummings
- D'Corey
- Dani Kerr
- Eduardo Antonio Trevino
- Eseniia Mikheeva
- Erica Coffelt
- Freedom Singers
- Grace Good
- Herwan Legaillard
- John Wines
- Justin Jackson
- Kylie Frey
- Lachuné
- Lambros Garcia
- Mandy Muden
- Mariandrea
- Maureen Langan
- Mitch Rossell
- MOS
- Olexandr Leshchenko
- Orlando Leyba
- Phil Wright & Parent Jam
- Philip Bowen
- Puppet Simon & The Cowbelles
- Ramadhani Brothers
- Ray Wold
- Roland Abante
- Ryland
- Sainted Trap Choir
- SangSoon Kim
- Shadow Ace
- Sharpe Family Singers
- Steel Panther
- Summer Rios
- Three G
- Trailer Flowers
- Trigg Watson
- True Villains
- Warrior Squad
- Zion Clark
