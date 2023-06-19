America's Got Talent 2023: 7-year-old Russian dancer impresses judges, Sofia Vergara calls her 'mini star'

Popular talent reality series America's Got Talent is airing its eighteenth season and episode four of the currently airing season is all set to premiere on June 20, 2023, on NBC. An early release clip was released on the YouTube channel of the competitive television series and a 7-year-old has managed to adore her way into the hearts of the judges, the audience, and netizens across the world, keep reading to know more about the super cute act.

7-year-old Russian dancer impresses judges on AGT 2023

Eseniia Mikheeva is a Russian dancer who made everyone go "aww" the moment she appeared on the stage. The 7-year-old cutie impressed the judges and the audience with her dance moves and received a standing ovation. Mikheeva stepped on stage and the judge's panel namely Sofie Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel couldn't help but smile. During her audition, the girl delivered a confident and energetic act.

After her performance and the standing ovation, Vergara told her that she was a "mini, mini star already" and added that she was happy that she came to AGT because this is the place where she needed to be. Klum called her "incredible" and continued that she loves her dance, and her tricks, but most importantly her facial expressions. After the judges responded with four yes votes, Mikheeva received another standing ovation.

After her exit, Klum called her a "firecracker." Meanwhile, netizens commented and let their opinions on the performance known. One user wrote, "you can tell where she gets that beautiful light from -- her parents are so positive and supportive its adorable!!!" A second said, "This little girl is a natural, her performance was not forced false or influenced I really hope she does well in the competition. Loved it!" A third replied, "She is not only talented, but her personality and humility will take her far in life! [x4 red heart emoji]."

A fourth felt, "Her energy and personality knocked it out of the park. She even swung her ponytail over her head like a pro. She's adorable," while a fifth added, "This girl is [fire emoji] I hope we see her in the finals [celebration emoji] she's so adorable and talented [red heart emoji]." The eighteenth season of America's Got Talent has seen three golden buzzers as of now. Putri Ariani received Cowell's buzzer, Mzansi Youth Choir won the first audience golden buzzer, and the Atlanta Drum Academy won host Terry Crews' golden buzzer.

