Which 7 Acts Made it to 'America's Got Talent: Fantasy League' Finale? Exploring the Finalists

The excitement is strong as the highly anticipated finale for "America's Got Talent: Fantasy League" approaches, showcasing a diverse lineup of seven acts ready to fascinate audiences and battle for the coveted title and a grand prize of $250,000 as per Deseret News. This unique spinoff on the iconic talent show has brought new energy into the competition by pitting judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum against one another, as well as challenging them to assemble dream teams made up of standout performers from previous seasons of the "Got Talent" franchise.

Here's a closer look at the remarkable 7 acts:

Billy and Emily England

This dynamic sibling duo surprised the judges with their exciting rollerblading routine, which effortlessly combined acrobatic skills, knife-throwing, and risky fire stunts. Despite being a member of Cowell's dream team, Mel B was so thrilled with their performance that she punched the golden buzzer, sending them straight to the final and onto her own team. The Englands, with their electric blend of skill and showmanship, are poised to dazzle audiences again.

Sainted

Sainted, Simon Cowell's golden buzzer, added a soulful edge to the stage with gospel-infused versions of popular songs. Despite obstacles in obtaining a license for their chosen song, the ensemble made a moving performance of "Purple Rain," winning Cowell's approval and straight to the finale. Sainted's powerful vocals and emotional performances are sure to leave an impression on the audience.

Sofie Dossi

Sofie Dossi returned to the AGT stage with her fascinating contortionist skills, stunning the judges with her gravity-defying feats. Dossi's performance was nothing short of extraordinary, as she hung from a fire ring, contorted on a balance beam, and used her feet to shoot a flaming arrow. Heidi Klum's golden buzzer won Dossi's spot in the finale, where she is set to deliver another jaw-dropping performance showcasing her amazing flexibility and skill.

Ramadhani Brothers

This daring duo, known for their incredible head-balancing feat, returned to the forefront with another breathtaking performance. The Ramadhani Brothers astounded the judges by carefully balancing one sibling on the other's leg and later managing a blindfolded ascent up a set of steps with his brother on his head. Howie Mandel's golden buzzer guaranteed their ticket in the finale, where they will undoubtedly test the limits of gravity once more.

Kodi Lee

Kodi Lee, an iconic name in the AGT universe, returned to the stage to perform his beautiful vocals and original compositions. Kodi Lee's poignant tribute to his mother during the semifinals moved both the judges and the crowd, earning him a golden buzzer from Howie Mandel and a spot in the finale. With his amazing vocals and inspiring story, Kodi Lee is all set to deliver another remarkable performance that will captivate the audience.

Aidan Bryant

Aerialist expert and previous AGT winner Aidan Bryant astounded the judges with his amazing aerial routines. Mel B's golden buzzer during the semifinals was a watershed moment in Bryant's journey, driving him into the finals with a newfound purpose. Bryant's jaw-dropping acrobatics and courageous aerial stunts are sure to surprise both the audience and the judges.

The Pack Drumline

This vibrant percussion group from Chicago represents the underdog in the competition, bringing a unique flair to the stage with their spectacular drumline acts. Despite not receiving the golden buzzer, Simon Cowell's belief in their abilities has driven their determination to compete in the finale. Pack Drumline is ready to amaze the audience with its dynamic performance.

