America’s Got Talent 2023: How to watch Season 18? Here’s the guide

The highly anticipated 18th season of America's Got Talent is back, bringing a fresh group of aspiring performers vying for a chance to win a remarkable $1 million prize and their very own Las Vegas show. With the return of beloved judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and guest judges Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum, alongside the charismatic Terry Crews as the host, AGT promises another captivating season filled with extraordinary talent and unforgettable moments.

A New Wave of Talent

Season 18 contestants are eager to follow in the footsteps of previous winners, such as the sensational Lebanese all-female dance group, The Mayyas, who triumphed over fierce competition in Season 17. With acts ranging from singers to dancers, magicians to comedians, viewers can anticipate a diverse array of performances that will captivate and entertain.

How to Watch AGT 2023 from Anywhere

For those who are traveling or looking for added privacy while streaming, using a virtual private network (VPN) is a reliable solution. A VPN enables you to change your virtual location on your devices, ensuring access to the show even outside your home country. This is particularly useful when connecting to public Wi-Fi networks and safeguarding your privacy.

Watch in the US

In the United States, several live TV streaming services offer NBC, the network broadcasting America's Got Talent. YouTube TV is a popular choice, providing access to NBC and allowing you to watch the show as it airs on Tuesdays. Simply enter your ZIP code on the YouTube TV welcome page to check the availability of local networks in your area.

Peacock Streaming

Peacock, the streaming service from NBC, provides another option for AGT fans. Season 18 episodes will be available to stream on Peacock every Wednesday, one day after they air on NBC. This allows viewers the flexibility to catch up on the show at their convenience.

Watch America's Got Talent in Canada

For Canadian viewers, Citytv has you covered. They will air new episodes of America's Got Talent 2023 simultaneously with the US broadcast, at 8 p.m. ET/PT every Tuesday. If you miss an episode, Citytv's online platform offers free streaming of each episode a day after they air, though you may need to enter your TV provider details.

Get ready to witness the extraordinary talent and captivating performances on America's Got Talent Season 18. With a stellar judging panel, an array of diverse acts, and the opportunity for viewer participation, this season promises to be an unforgettable journey. Whether you're in the US or watching from abroad, follow our guide to ensure you don't miss a moment of the show that continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

