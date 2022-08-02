Amid owing USD 10 million in damages to Johnny Depp, Amber Heard sells her Yucca Valley home

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's messy defamation trial ended in June and resulted in the Aquaman actress being found guilty of defaming her ex-husband in her 2018 op-ed for Washington Post. Heard was ordered to pay USD 10 million to Depp in damages and amid her payout, the actress has reportedly sold her Yucca Valley residence for USD 1 million.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the actress sold her property on July 18 this year. As per the Dirt, the 2,500-square-foot home consisted of three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and is situated at almost six acres in the Mojave Desert. The decision to sell her home comes amid the jury decision which awarded Depp USD 10 million in compensatory damages and USD 5 million in punitive damages.

Recent reports also claimed that Heard filed for bankruptcy and on July 21 filed the appeal with the state of Virginia. The actress had previously also asked the court toss the defamation trial verdict after filing a motion for mistrial over a jury member although the request was denied by judge.

In the meantime, new revelations were also made in the pre-trial court documents that have been released recently. The documents consisted of some shocking evidence material that was submitted by Depp and Heard's lawyers but which wasn't approved to be used as a part of the case. The documents reportedly also consisted of some unseen chat messages between Depp and his close friend Marilyn Manson and salacious photos of Amber Heard too.

