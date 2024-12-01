Andrew Keegan Defends His Character From 10 Things I Hate About You; Says 'There Was Still Something...'

Andrew Keegan might've not played the hero in the iconic 10 Things I Hate About You, in fact, his character was the exact opposite. But almost 2 and a half decades later, the actor who played the role of the antagonist Joey, is here to convince us that maybe his on-screen character wasn't all that bad.

During a chat with People Magazine, he reflected on his many roles in the 90s, many similar in their selfish intent. He said, "I think as an actor we have a lot of different opportunities. I think I kind of traversed back and forth. 7th Heaven is here; yes I was a single father so that was ‘bad’ but I watched a lot of episodes lately and the character was also very sweet." He argues his on-screen personas weren't just 'bad', but rather, they were multi-faceted with a lot of depth.

As far as Joey from 10 Things I Hate About You is concerned, Keegan vouches for him, saying, "There was still something sweet about Joey, that lovable kind of quality that I was recognizing." He argued since a lot of actors bring something of their own personalities into the characters they play, then there must be a "little piece" of them in that role. He adds, "And I think I’m sweet."

Advertisement

The 45-year-old has led an interesting life to say the least. In the mid-2010s the star was accused of being a cult leader. But as far Keegan is concerned, he's denied all the rumors, calling them baseless. Later on, the actor also filed a defamation lawsuit against AEG and Newsmax. But from the looks of it, things are much more settled now as he focuses on acting and being a father to his 8-year-old.

ALSO READ: 10 Iconic Movies That Are a Must-Watch for Teens or Young Adults