Andrew Keegan Defends His Character From 10 Things I Hate About You; Says 'There Was Still Something...'
10 Things I Hate About You, is one of the most iconic movies from the 90s. Now Andrew Keegan who plays the antagonist in the film opens up about his character.
Andrew Keegan might've not played the hero in the iconic 10 Things I Hate About You, in fact, his character was the exact opposite. But almost 2 and a half decades later, the actor who played the role of the antagonist Joey, is here to convince us that maybe his on-screen character wasn't all that bad.
During a chat with People Magazine, he reflected on his many roles in the 90s, many similar in their selfish intent. He said, "I think as an actor we have a lot of different opportunities. I think I kind of traversed back and forth. 7th Heaven is here; yes I was a single father so that was ‘bad’ but I watched a lot of episodes lately and the character was also very sweet." He argues his on-screen personas weren't just 'bad', but rather, they were multi-faceted with a lot of depth.
As far as Joey from 10 Things I Hate About You is concerned, Keegan vouches for him, saying, "There was still something sweet about Joey, that lovable kind of quality that I was recognizing." He argued since a lot of actors bring something of their own personalities into the characters they play, then there must be a "little piece" of them in that role. He adds, "And I think I’m sweet."
The 45-year-old has led an interesting life to say the least. In the mid-2010s the star was accused of being a cult leader. But as far Keegan is concerned, he's denied all the rumors, calling them baseless. Later on, the actor also filed a defamation lawsuit against AEG and Newsmax. But from the looks of it, things are much more settled now as he focuses on acting and being a father to his 8-year-old.
