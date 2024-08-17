Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Will Not Cross Paths At Venice Film Festival, Artistic Director Confirms

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will not be crossing paths at the forthcoming Venice Film Festival, the annual event’s artistic director, Alberto Barbera, told Vanity Fair. Both Jolie and Pitt have world premieres of their respective films, Maria and Wolfs, scheduled at this year’s showcase.

When asked whether the famous exes have the potential to run into each other at the star-studded gala, Barbera explained that their appearances will be spaced apart. “Angelina will be on the first day, on Thursday [August] 29, and she will leave right after with [Maria director] Pablo Larraín to go to the Telluride Film Festival,” he said. “Brad will arrive only on Saturday to Venice.”

“There is no way they will come face to face at the Lido,” Barbera added, referring to Brangelina.

The former couple’s divorce negotiations remain ongoing after nearly eight years of their breakup. A source recently told People that both sides are still talking and their settlement is still being hashed out. Jolie and Pitt are currently embroiled in a contentious legal battle over Chateau Miraval, the French winery they co-owned.

The Bullet Train actor and the Maleficent actress first met on the set of 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith and soon began dating. They share six children: Maddox, 23; Pax, 20; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.

As for their most recent projects, Jolie’s Maria, in which she stars as real-life opera singer Maria Callas, is part of the in-competition lineup at Venice. The film also stars Kodi Smit-McPhee, Alba Rohrwacher, Haluk Bilginer, and Pierfrancesco Favino.

Pitt, meanwhile, reunites with George Bloody for Wolfs. The two star as lone wolf fixers in the film directed by John Watts. The flick, also starring Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, and Richard Kind, will be shown at the film festival out of competition.

Other prominent projects scheduled to premiere at the coveted event include Nicole Kidman's Babygirl, Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker: Folie à Deux, Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton’s The Room Next Door, Michael Keaton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and more.

The Venice Film Festival runs from August 28 to September 7.

