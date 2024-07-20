Did Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Have 'Clashing' Parenting Styles? Source Reveals

According to recent reports, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie faced significant challenges raising their six children during their marriage. A source who spoke to PEOPLE on Thursday said, "They had very different parenting styles. Brad and Angie disagreed on this."

The insider went on to explain that the Fight Club actor, now 60, had a distinct parenting style influenced by his upbringing. "Brad grew up with the structure and wanted more rules for Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16."

Pitt and Jolie’s parenting differences

There were apparently many arguments between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as a result of their different parenting philosophies. As per the source, Jolie's style was more laid-back and possibly less rigid. It frequently clashed with Pitt's desire for a more structured environment with defined rules and boundaries.

Their differing parenting philosophies highlight the challenges and demands that come with being a famous parent. Despite their disagreements, Pitt and Jolie have both shown a strong commitment to their children's well-being, highlighting their shared desire to provide the best possible upbringing for their family.

According to a source, the 49-year-old Maleficent star revealed that her upbringing was different, and she wanted her children to be more independent and responsible for their own schedules from an early age. She felt that this was an important way to parent. The source added that even though the star and her partner took different approaches, they always shared the same outlook on the futures of their kids. Both of them felt that children should not only be educated through traditional schooling but should also be given the opportunity to see the world for themselves.

The couple got married in 2014 and decided to part ways in 2016. Their focus on the development and well-being of their children persisted even after their divorce. Their desire was for their children to grow up with a strong foundation of life lessons. They thought that by taking this approach, their kids would grow up to be more well-rounded people.

When Page Six contacted Pitt, he declined to comment, and Jolie's representative did not respond. According to a source close to the Troy star, "making up stories to keep the family in the headlines is not beneficial" to the children.

The former couple, who were together for 12 years before splitting up, were declared legally single in 2019. Despite this, they have continued to battle in court over custody and their Château Miraval winery.

Jolie begged her ex-husband to "end the fighting and put their family on a clear path toward healing" in a statement to Page Six on Wednesday through her lawyer, Paul Murphy.

Pitt sues Angelina Jolie for 67 million USD amid custody

Brad Pitt is suing Angelina Jolie for 67 million USD plus punitive damages, despite having complete control over all shared properties and business interests. He is charged with trying to exert control over Jolie by asking for a longer NDA.

Pitt's claims have been challenged by Jolie's attorney, who has threatened to gather proof if the lawsuit is not dropped. Several of Jolie and Pitt's children, including Shiloh, have legally changed their last names from Jolie-Pitt to Jolie during this legal battle. The ongoing legal proceedings have garnered substantial public interest.

People reported earlier this month that Pitt's daughters, Zahara and Vivienne, left out his surname during a sorority induction ceremony and a Broadway Playbill, respectively.

According to a source, the actor, who has "virtually no contact with his adult kids," has had "more limited" engagement with his younger children recently due to his filming schedule. Furthermore, Pitt, who has been dating Ines de Ramon since 2022, has not spoken publicly about his relationship with his children.

