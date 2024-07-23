Venice Film Festival 2024 - Here’s the Complete List of Titles, Featuring Joker: Folie à Deux and More
Some of the highly anticipated films for this year are lined up to premiere at the prestigious Italian film festival! The 2024 event is set to be a starry affair, deets inside!
The complete lineup of the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival is out!
Last year’s festival, held amid the SAG AFTRA strike, was a hush affair with very few celebrity appearances. Now that the wave has passed, the film festival of 2024 is predicted to be a starry affair. Films like Joker: Folie à Deux, Maria, and Wolfs, among others, will be honored at the prestigious ceremony!
Venice Film Festival 2024 contenders
On Tuesday, July 23, the films set to premiere at the event were announced, including some highly anticipated titles. Todd Phillips’ Joaquin Phoenix/Lady Gaga starrer Joker: Folie à Deux is among them.
The Warner Bros. sequel to the 2019 Joker— which was nominated for 11 Oscars and collected $1B at the global box office—is undoubtedly the highest-profile movie among the contenders. Moreover, pop sensation Gaga joining the musical thriller and making her debut in the DC universe is highly enticing for fans.
Luca Guadagnino, who premiered his Zendaya starrer film Challengers last year amid the strike, is back at the film festival for his new film Queer based on the William S Burroughs novel, starring Daniel Craig Lesley Manville and Jason Schwartzman.
Angelina Jolie might appear on the Venice red carpet to support her film Maria, Pablo Larrain's biopic on the legendary opera singer. Nicole Kidman, Antonio Banderas, and Jean Reno starrer A24 film from filmmaker Halina Reijn is also on the lineup.
Some other titles that will be premiered outside of the competition are Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Jon Watts’ Wolfs from Apple, which stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt. This year’s festival will be star-studded!
Here’s the complete list of Venice Film Festival 2024 lineup
VENEZIA 81 COMPETITION
The Room Next Door, dir: Pedro Almodovar
Campo di Battaglia, dir: Gianni Amelio
Leurs Enfants Après Eux, dirs: Ludovic Boukherma, Zoran Boukherma
The Brutalist, dir: Brady Corbet
The Quiet Son, dirs: Delphine Coulin, Muriel Coulin
Vermiglio, dir: Maura Delpero
Sicilian Letters, dirs: Fabio Grassadonia, Antonio Piazza
Queer, dir: Luca Guadagnino
Love, dir: Dag Johan Haugerud
April, dir: Dea Kulumbegashvili
The Order, dir: Justin Kurzel
Maria, dir: Pablo Larrain
Trois Amies, dir: Emmanuel Mouret
Kill the Jockey, dir: Luis Ortega
Joker: Folie à Deux, dir: Todd Phillips
Babygirl, dir: Halina Reijn
I’m Still Here, dir: Walter Salles
Diva Futura, dir: Giulia Louise Steigerwalt
Harvest, dir: Athina Rachel Tsangari
Youth – Homecoming, dir: Wang Bing
Stranger Eyes, dir: Yeo Siew Hua
OUT OF COMPETITION
Fiction
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, dir: Tim Burton (Opening film)
L’Orto Americano, dir: Pupi Avati (Closing film)
Il Tempo che ci Vuole, dir: Francesca Comencini
Phantosmia, dir: Lav Diaz
Maldoror, dir: Fabrice du Welz
Broken Rage, Takeshi Kitano
Baby Invasion, dir: Harmony Korine
Cloud, dir: Kurosawa Kiyoshi
Finalement, dir: Claude Lelouch
Wolfs, dir: Jon Watts
Se Posso Permettermi Capitolo II, dir: Marco Bellocchio (short)
Allégorie Citadine, dirs: Alice Rohrwacher, JR (short)
Non-Fiction
Why War, dir: Amos Gitai
2073, dir: Asif Kapadia
Bestiari, Erbari, Lapidari, dirs: Massimo D’Anolfi, Martina Perenti
Apocalypse in the Tropics, dir: Petra Costa
One to One: John & Yoko, dir: Kevin Macdonald, Sam Rice-Edwards
Separated, dir: Errol Morris
Israel Palestine on Swedish TV 1958-1989, dir: Goran Hugo Olsson
Russians at War, dir: Anastasia Trofimova
TWST/Things We Said Today, dir: Andrei Ujica
Songs of Slow Burning Earth, dir: Olha Zhurba
Riefenstahl, dir: Andres Veiel
Special Screenings
Leopardi. Il Poeta Dell’Infinito, dir: Sergio Rubini
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, dir: Peter Weir
Beauty is not a Sin, dir: Nicolas Winding Refn
Series
Disclaimer, dir: Alfonso Cuaron
The New Years, dirs: Rodrigo Sorogoyen del Amo, Sandra Romero
Families Like Ours, dir: Thomas Vinterberg
M – Il Figlio del Secolo, dir: Joe Wright
HORIZONS EXTRA
September 5, dir: Tim Fehlbaum
Vittoria, dirs: Alessandro Cassigoli, Casey Kauffman
Le Mohican, dir: Frederic Farrucci
Seeking Haven for Mr Rambo, dir: Khaled Mansour
La Storia del Frank e della Nina, dir: Paola Randi
The Witness, dir: Nader Saeivar
After Party, dir: Vojtech Strakaty
King Ivory, dir: John Swab
Edge of Night, dir: Turker Suer
HORIZONS
Nonostante, dir: Valerio Mastandrea
Quiet Life, dir: Alexandros Avranas
Mon Inséparable, dir: Anne-Sophie Bailly
Aïcha, dir: Mehdi Barsaoui
Happy Holidays, dir: Scandar Copti
Familia, dir: Francesco Costabile
One of Those Days When Hemme Dies, dir: Murat Firatoglu
Familiar Touch, dir: Sarah Friedland
Marco, dirs: Jon Garano, Aitor Arregi
Carissa, dirs: Jason Jacobs, Devon Delmar
Wishing on a Star, dir: Peter Kerekes
Mistress Dispeller, dir: Elizabeth Lo
The New Year that Never Came, dir: Bogdan Muresanu
Pooja, Sir, dir: Deepak Rauniyar
Of Dogs and Men, dir: Dani Rosenberg
Pavements, dir: Alex Ross Perry
Happyend, dir: Neo Sora
L’Attachement, dir: Carine Tardieu
Diciannove, dir: Giovanni Tortorici
VENICE CLASSICS
Documentaries About Cinema
Miyazaki, L’Esprit de la Nature
I will Revenge this World with Love S Paradjanov
Le Cinéma de Jean-Pierre Léaud
From Darkness to Light
Carlo Mazzacurati – Una Certa Idea di Cinema
Chain Reactions
Maroun Returns to Beirut
Volonté – L’Uomo dai Mille Volti
Constelacion Portabella