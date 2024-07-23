Venice Film Festival 2024 - Here’s the Complete List of Titles, Featuring Joker: Folie à Deux and More

The complete lineup of the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival is out!

Last year’s festival, held amid the SAG AFTRA strike, was a hush affair with very few celebrity appearances. Now that the wave has passed, the film festival of 2024 is predicted to be a starry affair. Films like Joker: Folie à Deux, Maria, and Wolfs, among others, will be honored at the prestigious ceremony!

Venice Film Festival 2024 contenders

On Tuesday, July 23, the films set to premiere at the event were announced, including some highly anticipated titles. Todd Phillips’ Joaquin Phoenix/Lady Gaga starrer Joker: Folie à Deux is among them.

The Warner Bros. sequel to the 2019 Joker— which was nominated for 11 Oscars and collected $1B at the global box office—is undoubtedly the highest-profile movie among the contenders. Moreover, pop sensation Gaga joining the musical thriller and making her debut in the DC universe is highly enticing for fans.

Luca Guadagnino, who premiered his Zendaya starrer film Challengers last year amid the strike, is back at the film festival for his new film Queer based on the William S Burroughs novel, starring Daniel Craig Lesley Manville and Jason Schwartzman.

Angelina Jolie might appear on the Venice red carpet to support her film Maria, Pablo Larrain's biopic on the legendary opera singer. Nicole Kidman, Antonio Banderas, and Jean Reno starrer A24 film from filmmaker Halina Reijn is also on the lineup.

Some other titles that will be premiered outside of the competition are Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Jon Watts’ Wolfs from Apple, which stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt. This year’s festival will be star-studded!

Here’s the complete list of Venice Film Festival 2024 lineup

VENEZIA 81 COMPETITION

The Room Next Door, dir: Pedro Almodovar

Campo di Battaglia, dir: Gianni Amelio

Leurs Enfants Après Eux, dirs: Ludovic Boukherma, Zoran Boukherma

The Brutalist, dir: Brady Corbet

The Quiet Son, dirs: Delphine Coulin, Muriel Coulin

Vermiglio, dir: Maura Delpero

Sicilian Letters, dirs: Fabio Grassadonia, Antonio Piazza

Queer, dir: Luca Guadagnino

Love, dir: Dag Johan Haugerud

April, dir: Dea Kulumbegashvili

The Order, dir: Justin Kurzel

Maria, dir: Pablo Larrain

Trois Amies, dir: Emmanuel Mouret

Kill the Jockey, dir: Luis Ortega

Joker: Folie à Deux, dir: Todd Phillips

Babygirl, dir: Halina Reijn

I’m Still Here, dir: Walter Salles

Diva Futura, dir: Giulia Louise Steigerwalt

Harvest, dir: Athina Rachel Tsangari

Youth – Homecoming, dir: Wang Bing

Stranger Eyes, dir: Yeo Siew Hua

OUT OF COMPETITION

Fiction

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, dir: Tim Burton (Opening film)

L’Orto Americano, dir: Pupi Avati (Closing film)

Il Tempo che ci Vuole, dir: Francesca Comencini

Phantosmia, dir: Lav Diaz

Maldoror, dir: Fabrice du Welz

Broken Rage, Takeshi Kitano

Baby Invasion, dir: Harmony Korine

Cloud, dir: Kurosawa Kiyoshi

Finalement, dir: Claude Lelouch

Wolfs, dir: Jon Watts

Se Posso Permettermi Capitolo II, dir: Marco Bellocchio (short)

Allégorie Citadine, dirs: Alice Rohrwacher, JR (short)

Non-Fiction

Why War, dir: Amos Gitai

2073, dir: Asif Kapadia

Bestiari, Erbari, Lapidari, dirs: Massimo D’Anolfi, Martina Perenti

Apocalypse in the Tropics, dir: Petra Costa

One to One: John & Yoko, dir: Kevin Macdonald, Sam Rice-Edwards

Separated, dir: Errol Morris

Israel Palestine on Swedish TV 1958-1989, dir: Goran Hugo Olsson

Russians at War, dir: Anastasia Trofimova

TWST/Things We Said Today, dir: Andrei Ujica

Songs of Slow Burning Earth, dir: Olha Zhurba

Riefenstahl, dir: Andres Veiel

Special Screenings

Leopardi. Il Poeta Dell’Infinito, dir: Sergio Rubini

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, dir: Peter Weir

Beauty is not a Sin, dir: Nicolas Winding Refn

Series

Disclaimer, dir: Alfonso Cuaron

The New Years, dirs: Rodrigo Sorogoyen del Amo, Sandra Romero

Families Like Ours, dir: Thomas Vinterberg

M – Il Figlio del Secolo, dir: Joe Wright

HORIZONS EXTRA

September 5, dir: Tim Fehlbaum

Vittoria, dirs: Alessandro Cassigoli, Casey Kauffman

Le Mohican, dir: Frederic Farrucci

Seeking Haven for Mr Rambo, dir: Khaled Mansour

La Storia del Frank e della Nina, dir: Paola Randi

The Witness, dir: Nader Saeivar

After Party, dir: Vojtech Strakaty

King Ivory, dir: John Swab

Edge of Night, dir: Turker Suer

HORIZONS

Nonostante, dir: Valerio Mastandrea

Quiet Life, dir: Alexandros Avranas

Mon Inséparable, dir: Anne-Sophie Bailly

Aïcha, dir: Mehdi Barsaoui

Happy Holidays, dir: Scandar Copti

Familia, dir: Francesco Costabile

One of Those Days When Hemme Dies, dir: Murat Firatoglu

Familiar Touch, dir: Sarah Friedland

Marco, dirs: Jon Garano, Aitor Arregi

Carissa, dirs: Jason Jacobs, Devon Delmar

Wishing on a Star, dir: Peter Kerekes

Mistress Dispeller, dir: Elizabeth Lo

The New Year that Never Came, dir: Bogdan Muresanu

Pooja, Sir, dir: Deepak Rauniyar

Of Dogs and Men, dir: Dani Rosenberg

Pavements, dir: Alex Ross Perry

Happyend, dir: Neo Sora

L’Attachement, dir: Carine Tardieu

Diciannove, dir: Giovanni Tortorici

VENICE CLASSICS

Documentaries About Cinema

Miyazaki, L’Esprit de la Nature

I will Revenge this World with Love S Paradjanov

Le Cinéma de Jean-Pierre Léaud

From Darkness to Light

Carlo Mazzacurati – Una Certa Idea di Cinema

Chain Reactions

Maroun Returns to Beirut

Volonté – L’Uomo dai Mille Volti

Constelacion Portabella