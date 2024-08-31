Angelina Jolie Reveals Why She Doesn't Have Lot Of Close Friends; Says She's Been 'Betrayed A Lot'

Angelina Jolie believes in keeping her inner circle small. The Maria actress shared that she has been betrayed a lot in life and has not made any close relationships. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Jolie compared her lifestyle with that of Maria’s.

The actress portrayed the role of an opera singer in Pablo Larrain’s new biopic. Though the actress keeps very few people close to her, she does not deny the fact that friends are important, too.

While speaking with the media portal, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress revealed that for her, few friends are enough. Jolie shared, “I don’t really have those kinds of relationships. Maybe it’s losing your parents young. Maybe it’s working.

Maybe it’s being somebody who’s been betrayed a lot.” She further added, “I don’t have a lot of those warm, close relationships as much that I lean on. But I have a few, and a few is enough. Loung is one of my closest friends. My mother was very close to me. I lost her.”

The Maleficent actress claimed that she has had many friends over the years, but most of them were busy when she needed them. Further in the interview, the mother of six compared herself to Maria Callas, claiming that the artist died with only two people close to her.

She elaborated, “I have a couple of people that I trust. What did Maria Callas die with? Two trusted people.” Moreover, the Hollywood star stated that she has seen both the best and the worst of humanity.

Jolie claimed that she has closely observed the people in war zones, and “I suppose it’s just a large part of what it is to be human, to understand why we do this to each other and how we get through it. I’ve never had to experience war or lose somebody through armed conflict.”

She continued, “But I have people I care very deeply about who have. I’ve seen people who have nothing give everything. And I’ve seen people who have everything do nothing.”

The actress had also shared similar insight about her bonds in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, where she said that though she had been living in Los Angeles, she hardly had a social life.

On the professional front, Jolie starred in the biopic Maria, which made its Venice Film Festival debut on Thursday night. The pop culture icon was given an eight-minute standing ovation by the audience after they praised her performance in the film.

