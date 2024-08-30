Angelina Jolie Reveals Why She Chose To Play Maria Callas In Pablo Larrain's Upcoming Biopic: 'I’m Not Sure How Comfortable...'

Angelina Jolie is making headlines as she recently received a rapturous response for her performance in the upcoming psychological drama film Maria, which premiered at the Venise Film Festival On August 29 at the Sala Grande Theater. As per THR, she received an 8-minute standing ovation at the event for her portrayal.

In the movie, Jolie plays the late legendary opera singer Maria Callas, a role for which she underwent 'six' months of training. The Maleficient actress recently shared what inspired her to join the project and the challenges she encountered while preparing for the role.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Angelina Jolie opened up about why she was interested in doing her film Maria, which tells the tragic story of the renowned opera singer Maria Callas during her last days in 1970s Paris.

Jolie explained that this was her first time discussing Maria because the subject was "so intense," noting that she had not sung or talked about her since then, "which doesn’t always happen to me, but this one really kind of took me."

The actress expressed that people might see connections between them as women, but the one that may not be the most obvious is their shared discomfort with public life. She added that while she loves to create and Callas loved singing, there were reasons that took away that "joy" and changed the experience of it.

The Eternals actress also reflected on why she wanted to tell this story, explaining that people were aggressive when the late opera singer couldn’t meet their expectations, noting that because of it, she carried a lot of trauma and worked extremely hard. Jolie admitted that she began to "care" about her and wanted to tell that aspect of the story.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, film director Larrain revealed that he chose Jolie to play Maria Callas, the "greatest diva of the 20th century," because she perfectly embodied the qualities needed for the role.

The director added that he needed an actress who naturally and organically carried the presence and weight of the part, and he believed the Alexander actress had those qualities.

He also revealed the rigorous preparation for the role, noting that Jolie focused intensely on her posture, studied breathing techniques, developed an accent, and took voice lessons, saying that it was "so difficult," but she worked hard to effectively play the part.

Directed by Pablo Larrain, Maria also features Valeria Golino, Alba Rohrwacher, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Haluk Bilginer, Pierfrancesco Favino, and Alessandro Bressanello.